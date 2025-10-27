“He’s so loved”- From lipstick stains to Anna Wintour’s hand-holding moment, Taehyung steals hearts as the “heartthrob” of Vogue World: Hollywood

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 27, 2025 09:32 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung with Dakota Johnson and Lizzo (Image via Getty)

On October 26, 2025 (local time), BTS’ Kim Taehyung attended Vogue World: Hollywood at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. He became the first Korean artist to appear at the affair. The fashion spectacle saw him showcase two distinct looks. For his daytime appearance, the Love Me Again singer chose a custom creation by Korean designer Jaybaek Couture.

His ensemble included a long gray overcoat secured with a crimson belt attached with a norigae. The look took cues from Joseon-era royal attire. For the second styling, V opted for a dapper gray suit. Alongside a Cartier one, he also attached an antique pocket watch that was over 120 years old to his coat. It dates back to King Gojong’s reign.

At the event, the K-pop idol was seen with lipstick smudges on his soft cheeks. Moreover, Anna Wintour walked over to greet him, holding his hand as she moved around to meet other attendees.

His seat was positioned just a few spots away from hers. Teen Vogue Director and Vogue’s West Coast, Lisa Love, also came by to personally say hello to him. Inside, V was spotted sitting beside actress Cynthia Erivo and was photographed with Dakota Johnson and Lizzo. His encounters are drawing huge attention online.

"Hahaha . He's so loved 😍 ," an X user commented.
Others are saying that he’s a "heartthrob" and that everyone cherishes him.

Others are commenting on Anna Wintour’s interaction with him.

BTS' Taehyung also greeted fans personally at the Vogue World: Hollywood event

BTS&#039; Taehyung with costume designer, Elena (Image via Getty)
BTS' Taehyung with costume designer, Elena (Image via Getty)

An ARMY shared on X that Kim Taehyung was the only celebrity who stepped out to greet fans at the Vogue World: Hollywood affair.

"Tae was the only person to actually be dropped off at the door but then come back to greet the fans. It’s just another day where I’m more and more confident that we chose to love the right people. The fact that he was the only who took the time to come back and see us, wave, show us his amazing outfit was incredible," the fan asserted.
Taehyung also bowed deeply, 90 degrees, to show respect to fans waiting outside. Among them was one ARMY, named Elena, who’s been writing him letters since 2013. After 11 years, she finally met him in person and told him she’d been following BTS since their debut.

On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos recounting her journey as a 15-year-old fan who once met V at a BTS debut signing. She even mentioned that he had replied to her fan letter back in 2014 on Daum Café. Later that night, the Bangtan Boy also handed out flowers to fans with a sweet message, saying,

“Please share together.”

Taehyung’s appearance comes after receiving a direct invitation from Anna Wintour in July during the CELINE Spring SS26 showcase.

Edited by Shreya Jha
