“Her army side came out” - Fans react as LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin gushes over collaborating with BTS’ j-hope in latest Weverse update 

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 25, 2025 20:12 GMT
Yunjin speaks about collaborating with j-hope (Images via Instagram/Yunjin and uarmyhope)
LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin recently shared her thoughts about the group's collaboration with BTS member j-hope on their latest song, SPAGHETTI. On October 25, 2025, a fan asked her via a Weverse comment how she felt about j-hope joining them for the song. Yunjin, who has long been known as a BTS fangirl, replied:

“He truly added something to the song that only he could add..it was an absolute honor, I still cant believe it is real.”
On October 24, LE SSERAFIM released SPAGHETTI, a track from their album of the same name, featuring j-hope. It marked the BTS member’s first collaboration with a K-pop girl group.

Yunjin’s comments about the group’s collaboration with j-hope prompted ARMYs to take to social media to share their excitement about it. One fan wrote on X:

“Her army side came out”
Fans admired Yunjin’s genuineness towards a senior artist and her respect for his contribution to the track.

Many others shared their thoughts praising both the artists, with one calling the collaboration "epic."

LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin as a BTS fan

Huh Yunjin has always been a BTS ARMY, and fans have long been aware of this. In 2024, her old tweets about the boy band resurfaced online. Although the account has since been deleted, fans saved the posts and continue to share them with others.

The tweets included selfies Yunjin had shared for ARMY Selca Day, a monthly event held on the first Tuesday of each month. On this day, fans imitate their favorite BTS members, often dressing like them, and post selfies of their look on social media to celebrate with fellow ARMYs. Yunjin reportedly chose Kim Taehyung's styling choices.

More about the song, SPAGHETTI

Besides being featured in the music video of SPAGHETTI, j-hope was also credited as one of the top songwriters for the track. Fans are also predicting him to be the "special guest" at LE SSERAFIM's encore Tokyo Dome concerts, which will take place on November 18 and 19.

SPAGHETTI has earned the group their biggest debut on the Global Spotify Chart with 2.70 streams, ranking at number #22. This made it the second-biggest debut by any K-pop group and the biggest debut by a fourth-generation group in 2025.

In other news, j-hope, along with his fellow BTS members, is working on their upcoming comeback album, which is expected to be released in March 2026.

