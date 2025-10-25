“Her army side came out” - Fans react as LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin gushes over collaborating with BTS’ j-hope in latest Weverse update 

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin recently shared her thoughts about the group's collaboration with BTS member j-hope on their latest song, SPAGHETTI. On October 25, 2025, a fan asked her via a Weverse comment how she felt about j-hope joining them for the song. Yunjin, who has long been known as a BTS fangirl, replied:“He truly added something to the song that only he could add..it was an absolute honor, I still cant believe it is real.”BTS Charts Daily @btschartsdailycLINKLe Sserafim’s Yunjin talking about the collab with #Jhope via Weverse “he truly added something to the song that only he could add it was an absolute honor i still cant believe it is real AMAZING HE IS AMAZING AND SO SO SO TALENTED AND HARDWORKING”On October 24, LE SSERAFIM released SPAGHETTI, a track from their album of the same name, featuring j-hope. It marked the BTS member’s first collaboration with a K-pop girl group.Yunjin’s comments about the group’s collaboration with j-hope prompted ARMYs to take to social media to share their excitement about it. One fan wrote on X: “Her army side came out”♡ taa⁷ @pjiminiepityLINKher army side came out😭💜Fans admired Yunjin’s genuineness towards a senior artist and her respect for his contribution to the track.Viral Buzz @theviral7787LINKYunjin’s excitement is so genuine 🥹💜 you can feel how much she admires j-hope — and honestly, same. his energy, artistry, and work ethic elevate everything he touches. what a powerhouse combo! #Jhope #LESSERAFIM #Yunjin #Spaghetti𝖙𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙_𝖙𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖞¹⁵⁴³ @twilighttapestrLINKThat’s so sweet of you to say! You both did an incredible job, the song turned out amazing🤩🔥🤩 J-Hope and Le Sserafim, what a combo!🔥🔥🔥♡e⁷ loves &amp;amp; misses 정국♡ @shinykkyuLINK&quot;he truly added smth to the song that only he could add&quot; is so true bc no one does it like hobi in his verses esp to these kind of songs. From his voice, to the lyrics, to the flow. he can pull off anything like that so effortlessly tbh he's such an amazing and talented artistMany others shared their thoughts praising both the artists, with one calling the collaboration &quot;epic.&quot;Bee⁷🍝SAW JIN 07.26 𝜗𝜚 ˖ ݁𖥔 ݁˖ @jksbestgirlLINKI can’t believe yunjin use to participate in army selca day, attended wings tour and this is her now… 2 jhope features under her belt and sharing halls with bangtangigi gojo 🍝 @polartaegiLINKyunjin lowkey the most successful armyPeakViews @PeakViews12LINK@btschartsdailyc Epic collab! Yunjin and J-Hope killed it with &quot;THE KICK&quot;—pure fire!LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin as a BTS fanHuh Yunjin has always been a BTS ARMY, and fans have long been aware of this. In 2024, her old tweets about the boy band resurfaced online. Although the account has since been deleted, fans saved the posts and continue to share them with others. The tweets included selfies Yunjin had shared for ARMY Selca Day, a monthly event held on the first Tuesday of each month. On this day, fans imitate their favorite BTS members, often dressing like them, and post selfies of their look on social media to celebrate with fellow ARMYs. Yunjin reportedly chose Kim Taehyung's styling choices.More about the song, SPAGHETTIBesides being featured in the music video of SPAGHETTI, j-hope was also credited as one of the top songwriters for the track. Fans are also predicting him to be the &quot;special guest&quot; at LE SSERAFIM's encore Tokyo Dome concerts, which will take place on November 18 and 19.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINK“SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)” by LE SSERAFIM debuts at #22 on the Global Spotify Chart with 2,701,839 streams. — It stands as the second-biggest debut by any K-pop group and the biggest debut by a 4th-generation group this year.SPAGHETTI has earned the group their biggest debut on the Global Spotify Chart with 2.70 streams, ranking at number #22. This made it the second-biggest debut by any K-pop group and the biggest debut by a fourth-generation group in 2025.In other news, j-hope, along with his fellow BTS members, is working on their upcoming comeback album, which is expected to be released in March 2026.