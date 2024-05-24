“I felt that it was best to stay silent and endure the criticism,”—Ryu Jun-yeol addresses relationship backlash with Han So-hee

Actor Ryu Jun-yeol has finally spoken up about the criticism he received during the past couple of months. His personal life was on display, especially his involvement with actresses Han So-hee and Lee Hye-ri.

There had been comments from both actresses about the romance triangle between the three, but the actor had not addressed the issue until now.

On May 23, during a press conference, Ryu Jun-yeol faced the press and answered their questions. He stated that he usually refrains from talking about the situation and prefers to keep silent rather than address it.

"I thought the best thing to do for the project was to stay silent so that there weren’t any further rumors.”

Ryu Jun-yeol talks about his thought process behind the controversial event of his life

Recently, Ryu Jun-yeol made headlines when the news broke that he was involved with the actress Han So-hee. However, a couple of weeks after the news broke, the couple called it quits because of the strong backlash that was directed towards them by the fans and the media. The involvement of Jun-Yeol's ex-partner actress Lee Hye-ri stirred all of this up even more, causing fans to spread aversion against him.

However, during this press conference, the actor took it upon himself to reveal his thoughts on this entire matter. Though he did not specify anyone's name, he expressed his preferred behavior during times of despair.

Even before on May 10th, during The 8 Show's press meet, he had addressed some of his thoughts. He had expressed that he often feels that it is right to stay silent and say nothing rather than fuel the heat going on in social media.

According to Koreaboo,

“There were a lot of speculation and rumors, which I couldn’t stop. I thought rather than revealing my thoughts, it would be better to accept the criticism and hate in silence."

Rather than spark up new speculations by responding, Ryu Jun-yeol mentioned addressing the negative feedback he received from netizens, noting that he took time for self-reflection during the controversy. He explained that people initially appreciated his hard work and perseverance in reaching his current position.

However, over time, some felt that he had changed from the person they first admired, leading to feelings of betrayal. He mentioned he read all the comments and used the opportunity to reflect and question whether he had been doing something wrong.

The controversy in question was first given rise by Lee Hye-ri after she pointed out that Ryu Jun-yeol started dating Han So-hee during their ongoing relationship.

This revelation made fans eager to know the truth, which revealed that Jun-yeol and Han So-hee had indeed been dating, but only for a short while. As the statement made by Hye-ri was controversial, the relationship between the newer two didn't survive long either, given the backlash it received.