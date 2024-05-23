Byeon Woo-seok made an appearance on the May 22, 2024, episode of You Quiz on the Block. During the episode, he gained attention for his thoughts about his The Lovely Runner co-star, Kim Hye-yoon.

Byeon Woo-seok, who has been gaining attention for his role as Ryu Sun-jae, praised how the authenticity of his character would not have been possible without his co-star. He expressed how she helped bring out the best emotions in his character, Sun-jae.

"Hye-Yoon-ah, I learned a lot from you, especially from your attitude on set and the energy you gave me," he said.

Fans were touched by this revelation and were charmed by the genuine respect and appreciation the two co-stars share for each other.

Byeon Woo-seok credits co-star Kim Hye-yoon for helping him portray Ryu Sun-jae well

Recently, Byeon Woo-seok appeared on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block. During one particular moment, he was asked to describe his bond with his co-star. For this, he had nothing but good things to say about her. He revealed how genuine and caring she is through her actions, even behind the screen.

"Without Hye-Yoon, I wouldn’t have been able to portray Sun-jae’s emotions as well as I did. The emotions Kim Hye-Yoon conveyed on set felt genuine, which helped me express myself better."

He further mentioned that, on set, when he would get exhausted from the shooting schedule, everyone would start resting him by calling him a "weakling." However, it was Hye-yoon who would bring various snacks and jellies for him to regain his energy.

He also sent a personalized video message to her on the show, saying:

"Hye-Yoon-ah, I learned a lot from you, especially from your attitude on set and the energy you gave me. Thanks to you, I was able to portray Sun-jae well. If you ever want to eat something delicious, just let me know. I’ll treat you anytime. Thank you so much.”

The chemistry between Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) and Im-sol (Kim Hye-Yoon) has been a major talking point ever since the series The Lovely Runner debuted on April 8, 2024. The series has been garnering significant attention since its release.

Woo-seok even recreated the particular subtle confession scene from episode 5's ending when Im-sol asked Sun-jae to only think about himself, and in return, he asked her to break up with Tae-seong.

The star also discussed various other topics. He opened up about his family's struggles when he was growing up, personally addressing the hardships he and his family faced and becoming emotional while recounting these challenges.

The Lovely Runner will bid adieu to its fans on May 28.