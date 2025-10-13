  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "I don't wanna grow old" - BTS’ Jimin opens up about turning 30 during Weverse Live as Taehyung, RM, and j-hope share unseen photos

"I don't wanna grow old" - BTS’ Jimin opens up about turning 30 during Weverse Live as Taehyung, RM, and j-hope share unseen photos

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 13, 2025 15:09 GMT
BTS&rsquo; Jimin opens up about turning 30 during Weverse Live (Images via Weverse)
BTS’ Jimin opens up about turning 30 during Weverse Live (Images via Weverse)

On October 13, 2025, BTS’ Jimin celebrated his 30th birthday. On the occasion of this, he did a Weverse Live broadcast with fans. During the livestream, the singer spoke candidly about aging, upcoming BTS music, and his daily life. Notably, it was his first birthday after completing his military service in June 2025. Therefore, it marked a special occasion for both him and his fans.

Ad

Jimin began the live by thanking fans for their warm wishes. He said that he didn’t usually celebrate birthdays but felt moved by the overwhelming love. He also mentioned he didn’t have a cake, as he doesn’t enjoy sweets much, but enjoyed a bowl of traditional seaweed soup instead.

He then talked about turning 30. He smiled and said he felt “just so-so” about it. The singer further stated that he didn’t really want to grow older yet. As translated by user @BTStranslation, he said,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"How I feel becoming 30? it's just so-so.. I don't wanna grow old, just that?"
Ad

He discussed his schedule and also disclosed that he is recording songs for the next BTS project. However, he did not reveal much information and said that it is still too early. He also added that he is excited to share his new music with fans, but he is also nervous to see their response.

The singer talked about his late-night routines, saying he sleeps around 9 in the morning after working for long hours. He joked that he hasn’t been drinking much lately because it makes him too tired the next day. He also shared his love for running, explaining that it makes him feel like the main character in a movie.

Ad
"How to like work out? I actually don't like other work out, just running. when running, if you run on a song you like, it feels like you're filming your own movie, you know? Like i'm the protagonist... I like that," the singer remarked.

During the live, Jimin also mentioned how much he misses performing and interacting with fans. He said that he often dreams of being back on stage, singing, dancing, and sharing those moments again. He praised Jin and j-hope for their solo concerts, calling them “amazing” and saying that their efforts inspire him to do his best when BTS reunites on stage.

Ad
"Concert.. I'm curious too how the concert would be, since it's been a long time since we did one together.. I did see Hoseokie hyung and Jin hyung's concert really.. they're amazing, it was so cool to go through that runtime alone, and thought about the direction of the stage by themselves... I was thinking they are so cool."
Ad

BTS members’ birthday wishes for Jimin & large-scale celebrations across South Korea

Jimin’s birthday turned into a global event. Fans worldwide organized celebrations across South Korea and beyond. His hometown Busan transformed into “Jimin Land,” with yacht parties and fireworks over Gwangandaegyo Bridge. There was also a Muse-themed bus inspired by his 2024 album cruising through the city.

Seoul and Incheon also joined in with large LED ads, art displays, and charity drives in his name. In Yeoncheon, where Jimin completed his military service, fans distributed hundreds of hamburger sets to soldiers.

Ad
Ad

Alongside the fan-led events, his fellow BTS members shared touching birthday wishes. RM posted a photo of a sleepy Jimin in a car. He captioned it simply “Saeng chuk,” short for “Happy Birthday” in Korean.

Taehyung shared two nostalgic photos. One was with them wearing funny glasses, and another was from their stage days when Jimin had pink hair and he had blue. V wrote captions like “Jwamanssi” and “Happy birthday, Tomodachi.” The latter means “friend” in Japanese.

Ad

j-hope joined in by posting a fun snapshot of Jimin from their Los Angeles songwriting camp, writing “HB @j.m.” on his Instagram Story.

BTS members wishing Jimin birthday (Images via X/@thv, @rkive, &amp; @uarmyhope)
BTS members wishing Jimin birthday (Images via X/@thv, @rkive, & @uarmyhope)

Beyond the group’s wishes, the Filter singer also made history on social media. He became the only Korean artist to have over 20 birthday-related keywords trend simultaneously on X for the sixth consecutive year.

Ad

Fans around the world continued his tradition of meaningful celebrations through philanthropy. It ranged from lighting up Moscow’s Ferris wheel and donating to children’s hospitals in Cambodia to supporting flood-affected families in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, all seven members are preparing for their long-awaited comeback in 2026.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications