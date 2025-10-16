  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  "In fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry"- Fans clap back at BTS' Taehyung and aespa's Winter dating rumors after W Korea event interaction

“In fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry”- Fans clap back at BTS’ Taehyung and aespa’s Winter dating rumors after W Korea event interaction

By Shreya Jha
Published Oct 16, 2025 06:08 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and aespa's Winter at W Korea's Love Your W charity event (Image via YouTube/W Korea)

BTS’ Taehyung and aespa’s Winter sparked dating rumors after being spotted chatting together at W Korea’s annual Love Your W charity gala. The event, known for gathering top celebrities, drew huge attention this year. A short video clip of the two idols interacting went viral online, fueling speculation. They even posed for a photo together during the affair.

Trending

Fans immediately noticed a pattern on social media as well. Previously, V shared a sunflower emoji on his Instagram Story. Winter posted the same emoji a day later. To add more fuel, both idols shared close-up photos focusing just on their eyes within one day. Fans called out the timing, questioning if the posts were deliberate hints. This time, netizens quickly defended the duo.

"In fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry, yeah," an X user commented.
Many are also urging online users to stop spreading false dating rumors.

Others are saying that the two artists give off sibling vibes.

BTS’ Taehyung also caught in dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie & IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

BLACKPINK&#039;s Jennie, BTS&#039; Taehyung, and IVE&#039;s Wonyoung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv, @for_everyoung10)
BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' Taehyung, and IVE's Wonyoung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv, @for_everyoung10)

BTS’ Taehyung has been in the dating spotlight again, linked to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and IVE’s Wonyoung, all over a croissant moment. It started in Paris when V showed up at CELINE’s Fashion Week show earlier this month. A clip of him quietly munching on a croissant went viral fast.

Soon, the short video became one of the most shared from the event. Not long after, Jennie attended CHANEL’s show in Paris. When asked about her favorite French word, she laughed and said, “croissant.” The timing caught eyes online because it came after V’s viral pastry clip.

Longtime fans quickly connected the dots. V and Jennie have faced dating speculation for years, but neither has confirmed it. The same croissant sparked rumors with Wonyoung, too. Screenshots circulated online claiming “proof” of a connection.

Taehyung had told a Korean outlet, @dailyfashion_news, that he wanted to try the pistachio croissant and was later seen eating it. Meanwhile, Wonyoung, interviewed by the same outlet during MIU MIU’s Paris show, said she wanted a pistachio croissant as well. Fans noted the overlap, sparking another round of dating chatter. Netizens quickly dismissed the claims, calling it a coincidence.

aespa’s Winter has also been linked to BTS’ Jungkook as well after fans spotted parallels in their social media activity. The rumors reignited when Jungkook returned to Instagram in July with the new handle @imjunkook, which some claimed mirrored Winter’s @imwinter.

The gossip grew when Jungkook later changed his handle to @mnijungkook, which fans speculated referenced Winter’s real name, Kim Min Jeong. In August, both idols shared Novo Amor’s Weather and Justin Bieber’s Devotion around the same time, fueling fresh talk.

