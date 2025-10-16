“In fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry”- Fans clap back at BTS’ Taehyung and aespa’s Winter dating rumors after W Korea event interaction

BTS’ Taehyung and aespa’s Winter sparked dating rumors after being spotted chatting together at W Korea’s annual Love Your W charity gala. The event, known for gathering top celebrities, drew huge attention this year. A short video clip of the two idols interacting went viral online, fueling speculation. They even posed for a photo together during the affair.Fans immediately noticed a pattern on social media as well. Previously, V shared a sunflower emoji on his Instagram Story. Winter posted the same emoji a day later. To add more fuel, both idols shared close-up photos focusing just on their eyes within one day. Fans called out the timing, questioning if the posts were deliberate hints. This time, netizens quickly defended the duo.&quot;In fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry, yeah,&quot; an X user commented.mama⁴jin | STREAM DSYLM ☆ {helloo~~} !! @wwhprincessLINKin fact, tae is dating the whole kpop industry, yeahMany are also urging online users to stop spreading false dating rumors.⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ @lay0ve4rLINKhow do koreans seeing taehyung and winter talking for like 10 secs and the first thing in their head is &quot;they're dating&quot; even kpop stans are not that deranged im ctfualina ₇ @alinadaagreatLINKIf this was Jungkook those shippers wouldn’t shut up, so according to shippers taehyung is dating winter bc they actually interacted you guys are friendless losers☾.࣪ 𓍯ִֶshiiiii࣪ ᥫ᭡˚°❀🌷⁷ @armylovebts134LINKBro is dating the whole kpop together and the fact that just few days ago jungkook was dating winter and now taehyung is. Stop making false allegations and let jungkook and taehyung live#freetaehyung#freejungkookOthers are saying that the two artists give off sibling vibes.taehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKWhy taehyung looks like a big brother who listens to his sister whining 😭! @bgwdbtgLINKKim Minjeong ( winter ) Kim Taehyung ( v) Kim siblings ❤#._. @y0upmoLINKWhen we found out that winter is taehyung’s real lil sisterBTS’ Taehyung also caught in dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie &amp; IVE’s Jang WonyoungBLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' Taehyung, and IVE's Wonyoung (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane, @thv, @for_everyoung10)BTS’ Taehyung has been in the dating spotlight again, linked to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and IVE’s Wonyoung, all over a croissant moment. It started in Paris when V showed up at CELINE’s Fashion Week show earlier this month. A clip of him quietly munching on a croissant went viral fast.Soon, the short video became one of the most shared from the event. Not long after, Jennie attended CHANEL’s show in Paris. When asked about her favorite French word, she laughed and said, “croissant.” The timing caught eyes online because it came after V’s viral pastry clip.Longtime fans quickly connected the dots. V and Jennie have faced dating speculation for years, but neither has confirmed it. The same croissant sparked rumors with Wonyoung, too. Screenshots circulated online claiming “proof” of a connection.Taehyung had told a Korean outlet, @dailyfashion_news, that he wanted to try the pistachio croissant and was later seen eating it. Meanwhile, Wonyoung, interviewed by the same outlet during MIU MIU’s Paris show, said she wanted a pistachio croissant as well. Fans noted the overlap, sparking another round of dating chatter. Netizens quickly dismissed the claims, calling it a coincidence.aespa’s Winter has also been linked to BTS’ Jungkook as well after fans spotted parallels in their social media activity. The rumors reignited when Jungkook returned to Instagram in July with the new handle @imjunkook, which some claimed mirrored Winter’s @imwinter.The gossip grew when Jungkook later changed his handle to @mnijungkook, which fans speculated referenced Winter’s real name, Kim Min Jeong. In August, both idols shared Novo Amor’s Weather and Justin Bieber’s Devotion around the same time, fueling fresh talk.