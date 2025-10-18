“Is he in his late night sad boy hours” - Fans react to BTS Jungkook’s latest song recommendations on Instagram

  • home icon
By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 18, 2025 19:06 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 14, 2023 - Source: Getty
BTS Jungkook (Image via Getty)

BTS' Jungkook created a buzz online with his song recommendations shared on Instagram Stories on October 18, 2025. However, the emotional tone of the tracks sparked concern and discussion among fans. He posted five songs in total, all of which belonged to the sad song genre.

These songs are:

  1. I can’t breathe (Bea Miller)
  2. In My Head (Peter Manos)
  3. Cool (Daniel Caesar)
  4. Apollo Eighteen (Khamari)
  5. yo brodie (who.nate)
Many fans even looked up the lyrics of these songs and brought them to everyone's attention, noting that it was rather emotionally sensitive. This made them wonder if the artist was going through a difficult time.

One fan wrote on X:

"Is he in his late night sad boy hours."
Some other fans appreciated the BTS member's song recommendations, adding they "love" it.

Meanwhile, fans also encouraged each other to express their support towards the BTS star in case he was feeling low.

One of the recommended songs, I can’t breathe, was by American artist Bea Miller. After seeing the Seven singer's Instagram Stories, she expressed her excitement online about the BTS star listening to her song and posting about it. She later reposted his story on Instagram, captioning it:

“Don’t text.. I’m literally shaking wtf ily jungkook thank you so much for posting my song i don’t even know what to do with myself right now i’m freaking out.”
Jungkook and BTS are mentioned by Charlie Puth during his recent appearance

Singer Charlie Puth recently expressed his admiration for BTS as well as K-pop in general. On October 16, he appeared on a Korean YouTube show called The MMTG Show. The video was titled Honorary Korean Charlie Puth Watches Inkigayo Every Sunday.

On the show, when he was asked if he was keeping up with any content from the Korean entertainment industry, he confessed to watching the popular Inkigayo.

“Oh, yes. I watch ‘Inkigayo.’ I really do like them all. I was with the BTS boys. Whenever we meet up, we just saw each other like a year ago even though it’s been eight years. I’ve known them for eight years. How is that possible. That’s crazy,” Charlie Puth said.
He reminisced about the fact that he has known Jungkook's group for so long that it almost feels surreal. He and Jungkook have even collaborated on a song, Left and Right, which was released in 2022. Since then, their mutual admiration has been known on a global scale.

The BTS’ maknae launched a new Instagram account, @mnijungkook, on July 15, 2025. The username is an abbreviation of "My name is Jungkook." The account marked his return to Instagram after a two-year hiatus, following the deletion of his previous account in 2023. Although he hasn’t been very active since reopening the account, he has recently become more engaged, sharing song recommendations..

With BTS' comeback on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating more activities from the group.

Edited by Riya Peter
