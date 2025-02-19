 “Jail for Jin”- ARMYs react hilariously as BTS member forgets the title of his first solo song, Awake, in latest Run Jin episode

On February 18, 2025, the BANGTAN TV channel on YouTube released the latest episode of Run Jin. In the latest installment of the variety show, the BTS vocalist challenged himself by rock climbing and completing the missions set by the staff.

During the episode, the Moon vocalist was meant to complete four missions within two minutes. In one of the missions, he needed to listen to music from the earphones hanging on the wall and recognise the song and the artist.

During this task, the idol climbed the wall and listened to the song, which turned out to be his first solo track, Awake. After hearing the song, the first thing the singer said was, 'What was the title of the song?' before taking a few seconds and answering it correctly.

Fans took to the internet to humorously troll BTS's hyung for forgetting his own solo track.

"Also jail for Jin for almost forgetting Awake," one fan commented.

"Not seokjin forgeting the title of his own masterpiece “awake”. but damn he did great doing the limbo to climbing up this high to hear the song," another fan reacted.

"Forgetting the title of awake. i could never with the amount of times i listen to it daily i feel like i should get shared custody at this point," another fan commented.

Fans continued to share their reactions, humorously lamenting that the Awake vocalist took a while to remember his song.

"it took him so long to answer oh jin we’re losing recipes and ancient texts WE NEED YOU TO SING AWAKE AGAIN IN THE BIG YEAR OF 2025 PLEASE," another fan remarked.

"seokjin not recognising awake when that's the song that cemented my position as an army. like," another fan wrote.

"So Seokjin doesn't even remember Awake noooo it's a fave," another fan remarked.

Amidst all this playful criticism, few fans defended the vocalist, suggesting that perhaps the influence of the variety show and the sheer number of songs they hear might cause them to forget his own tune.

"Sometimes it's just a variety show effect," remarked a fan.

"I think its because he goes through a lot of songs..remember he said just for HAPPY album he went through almost 1k songs..we get to listen to like 10 of his solo songs...so it's understandable," defended another fan on X.

More about BTS's Seokjin's first solo song, Awake

Awake was released on October 10, 2016, and appeared as the ninth track for BTS's second studio album, Wings and the repackaged album You Never Walk Alone. The song is co-written by BTS vocalist himself along with Slow Rabbit, j-hope, June, Pdogg, RM, and 'Hitman' Bang. It is produced by Slow Rabbit.

The song showcases The Astronaut singer's remarkable vocal range and emotional depth. Awake achieved notable success by reaching #31 on the Gaon Digital Chart and peaking at #6 on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. As of February 19, 2025, the single has surpassed an impressive 146,639,841 streams on Spotify.

Run Jin is released every Tuesday at 9 pm KST on the BANGTAN TV's YouTube Channel.

