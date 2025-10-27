  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Most beautiful man in the world” - BTS’ Taehyung captivates fans with stunning Vogue World: Hollywood debut, marking a historic first for Korea

“Most beautiful man in the world” - BTS’ Taehyung captivates fans with stunning Vogue World: Hollywood debut, marking a historic first for Korea

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:13 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung at Vogue World: Hollywood (Image via Instagram/@thv, @hairbymujin)

On October 26, 2025 (local time), BTS’ Kim Taehyung made an impression at Vogue World: Hollywood, making history as the first-ever K-artist to attend the fashion spectacle. He was attired in a look that paid homage to his Korean roots. Instead of endorsing a specific label, the Love Me Again singer chose to represent his culture through a custom outfit designed by Korean designer Jaybaek Couture.

Ad

His ensemble featured an extended grey coat tied at the waist with a red norigae-inspired belt, bearing cues from the royal garment of the Joseon era. Underneath, he wore a coordinated grey shirt and tie. It was paired with loose trousers and black shoes. A wide-brimmed grey hat pulled the entire look together.

For the evening, he went with a clean grey suit from Dapper. Obscured beneath the coat was an antique watch imported more than 120 years ago, dating back to King Gojong’s reign. He carried it alongside a Cartier one. Admirers have been commenting on both of his looks, with one X user saying,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The most beautiful man in the world! THE MAIN CHARACTER in everyone else’s story❤️."
Ad

Many have noted his choice to incorporate elements of a Joseon-era look into a modern-day event in the first look.

Ad
Ad
Ad

For the second look, many online users have described him as “most handsome” for his "face card." Notably, the K-pop idol was also caught chatting and smiling with Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson before the show, then took a front-row spot beside Cynthia Erivo.

Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Taehyung channels James Dean in Vogue cover ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood debut

BTS&#039; Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

Earlier that morning, Vogue Japan dropped Taehyung's first-ever digital cover ahead of the big event. The shoot was a nod to film legend James Dean, the face of classic rebellion and effortless 1950s cool. The edition honored the blend of cinema and style, showing V as a modern echo of Dean’s iconic aura.

Ad

In the short retro clip released with the cover, Taehyung wears a brown leather CELINE jacket and denim jeans. He’s seen riding a motorcycle and holding a vintage camcorder. V then struck still poses that capture that old-school charm with a modern spin. During the feature interview, the 29-year-old reflected on his craft and creative flow.

"I think I take pictures without really thinking about it. If there's a beautiful background or something that can be staged beautifully, I can't help but turn on my camera and keep taking pictures," the South Korean artist stated.
Ad

The article also noted his fondness for photography, especially his raw, unedited style. "His motto is no filters, no processing."

Kim Taehyung was personally invited by Anna Wintour to attend the Vogue World: Hollywood affair during the CELINE Spring/Summer show at Paris Fashion Week.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications