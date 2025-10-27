“Most beautiful man in the world” - BTS’ Taehyung captivates fans with stunning Vogue World: Hollywood debut, marking a historic first for Korea

On October 26, 2025 (local time), BTS’ Kim Taehyung made an impression at Vogue World: Hollywood, making history as the first-ever K-artist to attend the fashion spectacle. He was attired in a look that paid homage to his Korean roots. Instead of endorsing a specific label, the Love Me Again singer chose to represent his culture through a custom outfit designed by Korean designer Jaybaek Couture. His ensemble featured an extended grey coat tied at the waist with a red norigae-inspired belt, bearing cues from the royal garment of the Joseon era. Underneath, he wore a coordinated grey shirt and tie. It was paired with loose trousers and black shoes. A wide-brimmed grey hat pulled the entire look together.For the evening, he went with a clean grey suit from Dapper. Obscured beneath the coat was an antique watch imported more than 120 years ago, dating back to King Gojong’s reign. He carried it alongside a Cartier one. Admirers have been commenting on both of his looks, with one X user saying,&quot;The most beautiful man in the world! THE MAIN CHARACTER in everyone else’s story❤️.&quot;Many have noted his choice to incorporate elements of a Joseon-era look into a modern-day event in the first look.amy⁷★ @PisceshazesLINKI’m so obsessed with this, not only did he stay on theme but he also infused his Korean heritage into his outfit and he ateeee so bad.Deepa💜Small but definite happiness💜 @birdynumnum77LINKI love that the outfit blends classic sophistication with Korean heritage. The grey overcoat with the red norigae-inspired belt and traditional style hat is such a powerful statement. It feels timeless and cinematic…like something straight out of a modern historical film! 💜🔥𓆤 @layovermoodsLINKtaehyung adding a traditional korean accessory and representing his country on a such big global platform. this is so cool and classy 🥰For the second look, many online users have described him as “most handsome” for his &quot;face card.&quot; Notably, the K-pop idol was also caught chatting and smiling with Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson before the show, then took a front-row spot beside Cynthia Erivo.⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ @lay0ve4rLINKthat face card never gonna decline bcs wtff.. how can one look like thatttbubZowr⁷ @BubZowrLINKTAEHYUNG YOU ARE SO HANDSOME SO HANDSOME YOU ARE MOST HANDSOME MAN IN THIS MTHRFCKNG WORLD 😭😭⁷Teeᵗᵏ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @Tee_4_KooLINKTaehyung’s face card is insaneBTS' Taehyung channels James Dean in Vogue cover ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood debutBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)Earlier that morning, Vogue Japan dropped Taehyung's first-ever digital cover ahead of the big event. The shoot was a nod to film legend James Dean, the face of classic rebellion and effortless 1950s cool. The edition honored the blend of cinema and style, showing V as a modern echo of Dean’s iconic aura.In the short retro clip released with the cover, Taehyung wears a brown leather CELINE jacket and denim jeans. He’s seen riding a motorcycle and holding a vintage camcorder. V then struck still poses that capture that old-school charm with a modern spin. During the feature interview, the 29-year-old reflected on his craft and creative flow.&quot;I think I take pictures without really thinking about it. If there's a beautiful background or something that can be staged beautifully, I can't help but turn on my camera and keep taking pictures,&quot; the South Korean artist stated.The article also noted his fondness for photography, especially his raw, unedited style. &quot;His motto is no filters, no processing.&quot;Kim Taehyung was personally invited by Anna Wintour to attend the Vogue World: Hollywood affair during the CELINE Spring/Summer show at Paris Fashion Week.