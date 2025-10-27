“NAMJOON PAVED THE WAY”- Fans proud as BTS’ RM to make history as the first K-pop artist to deliver keynote speech at APEC CEO Summit 2025

On Monday, October 27, the APEC CEO Summit 2025 announced that BTS' RM, otherwise known as Kim Namjoon, will be one of the members to deliver a speech at the event. The APEC CEO Summit, also referred to as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, is expected to take place on October 29 in Gyeongju, South Korea.The upcoming speech delivery by Namjoon will also make the idol the first-ever K-pop artist to stand as a keynote speaker at the APEC CEO Summit. According to the announcement, the summit is a multilateral gathering that brings together global CEO, distinguished experts, and senior economic leaders under the theme of Bridge, Business, and Beyond.Therefore, the speakers of the event are expected to put forth their insights and solutions based on business leadership in order to connect the present and future in a sustainable and prosperous manner. Naturally, fans and netizens are also excited to see the insights and solutions that Namjoon will be putting forth in his upcoming speech at the APEC CEO Summit 2025.Additionally, when this news landed on the internet, fans were also thrilled about the idol making history as the first K-pop artist to participate in this venture. They largely celebrated the news of the idol being one of the keynote speakers of the event, and have been eagerly looking forward to the same. Here are a few fan reactions regarding this:&quot;NAMJOON PAVED THE WAY. BTS PAVED THE WAY&quot; said a fan🅑🅣🅢⟭⟬ 7.17🐹•ᴗ•💜 @VerOn1ka15LINK@TheePopCore NAMJOON PAVED THE WAY. BTS PAVED THE WAY💜More fans and netizens reacted to BTS' Namjoon as one of the keynote speakers at the upcoming APEC CEO Summit 2025.Hea(v)en 🥢⁷ @Lilith_swan_LINKRM achievement is out of a typical k-pop box 😭 Man is a whole leagueгуськина мать🍝 @indoutkaLINKI didn't plan to explode with pride right from the start of Monday morning, but here we are. Amazing Kim Namjoon @BTS_twt , how lucky we are to live with you at the same time, to listen to you, to watch you work, to go through life with your music and to learn from you 🙏⟭⟬Indigo Gwen💜⟬⟭ᴮᵀˢ ².⁰ ⁷⁼¹ ᴮᴱ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ @ARMY4LIFE84LINKI love seeing the world realize the brilliance of this man. I am so proud of you, Namjoon. 💜Tina⁷ @MinYoongiSwagg7LINKThis event is huge. Can’t wait to hear what he has to say to this crowd.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.MH81⁷👻💜⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK @__mh__81LINKPresident Namjoon is getting more real with each passing dayMissing Namjin @NamJin0412_2013LINKWhy I'm feeling like proud mother Economist/business analyst army will shine in our TL to explain jargons 🤧🤧🤧❁ @namginityLINKnever been excited into international economics or CEO stuff like this before gosh kim namjoon u got me againMeMyselfAndBTS⁷ @gagat_ekLINKCongratulations RM! The perfect choice. It will be a pleasure to listen to his speech 😍All you need to know about BTS' Namjoon and his solo activitiesBTS' RM, otherwise known as Kim Nam-joon, made his solo debut in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo. The album held its title track as the song, Wildflower feat. youjeen, and also consisted of other songs in collaboration with artists like Paul Blanco, Tablo, Badu, and Anderson .Paak, and others.Around December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service, and he served as a soldier in the 15th Infantry Division Military Band. He was also later promoted to the Corporal rank. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024, which held the track, LOST!, as its title track.He participated in one other collaboration with Epik High's Tablo in May 2025 called Stop The Rain. In June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his tenure. After the idol returned to the industry, he has mostly been involved in spending time reuniting with his friends and family, while also reconnecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams.He also recently celebrated his 31st birthday on September 12. On the other hand, the idol and the other BTS members are currently focused on creating the group's next comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.