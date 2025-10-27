“National treasure” - Fans hail BTS’ Taehyung for honoring Korean heritage with norigae & 120-year-old Gojong-era watch at Vogue World: Hollywood

On October 26, BTS’ Taehyung appeared at Vogue World: Hollywood, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. He presented two different outfits for the event. His first outfit, crafted by Korean designer Jaybaek Couture, honored his heritage through a custom piece. The Winter Bear singer donned a long gray overcoat, cinched with a red belt at the waist. From the coat hung a norigae. It is a traditional Korean pendant often attached to a hanbok featuring intricate knots, tassels, and cords is a symbol of fortune.For his second appearance, V switched to a gray suit. Hung over his coat, a hidden element was revealed. It was a vintage timepiece dating back over 120 years, originating from the era of King Gojong, the ruler who reigned over Korea for 43 years. However, alongside the antique piece, he also carried a Cartier watch. Many noted his choice to wear a Korean brand highlighting traditional elements instead of a global label.&quot;Taehyung could’ve worn any global brand but he chose to show up at this huge event wearing a korean brand and even added a traditional korean accessory! wasn’t called the national treasure of korea for nothing,&quot; an X user commented. ㄱㅌㅎ @vantelom1LINKtaehyung could’ve worn any global brand but he chose to show up at this huge event wearing a korean brand and even added a traditional korean accessory! wasn’t called the national treasure of korea for nothingObservers noted that his display of a watch brought to Korea over a century ago during King Gojong’s reign underscored his cultural significance.Ali @Ali_0xethLINKThe attention to detail with that 120-year-old Korean watch is incredible! V always represents culture beautifullyMoniRocks@ᗷTS⟭⟬WORLD🫰 @MonicaChowdhur6LINK#Taehyung wearing a watch on his grey suit has a hidden detail not so hidden anymore ☺️ A little info about emperor of korea King Gojong. Kim Taehyung is so unique &amp; amazing 💜lele @vublesLINKthe fact that he was allowed to wear and showcase a watch brought to Korea over a century ago during King Gojong’s reign speaks volumes about his influence. Not everyone is trusted with such a historical piece, only someone with taehyung’s cultural weight, respect, and prestigeOthers have also noted the norigae detail featured in his first outfit.Dahlia⁷ @taeazhmLINKKim Taehyung showed up in a look that felt like poetry in motion. The fusion of classic tailoring with the red norigae detail was a love letter to his roots. No one carries quiet power like him. A true ambassador of grace and culture.❤️‍🔥tay_tae_sé¹ꫂ ၴႅၴ @poignant_punchLINKtaking inspiration from traditional Korean hanbok, the outfit features a red norigae &amp; underneath a grey suit with historic watch belonging to King Gojong. Taehyung taking his culture &amp; country with him overseas to the prestigious fashion Vogue World 💗 a man true to his rootsVKook1SOUL🌈 @vkook1soulLINKThe Norigae sash is red, a color tied to protection, vitality, and royal lineage in Korean tradition. Taehyung wearing it publicly feels like him carrying the legacy.👑✨BTS’ Taehyung, with Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo, Lizzo, &amp; Conan Gray at Vogue World: Hollywood, gifts flowers to fansBTS' Taehyung with Dakota Johnson and Lizzo (Image via Getty)Kim Taehyung received a personal invitation from Anna Wintour to attend the Vogue World: Hollywood event. The invite took place during the CELINE Spring/Summer showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Anna Wintour had said,“We’re hoping you’ll come to our Hollywood event in October.”V replied, “Wow!”Anna insisted, “Please come!”To which he said, “Okay!”Anna confirmed, “Is that a yes? Excellent.”A HYBE staff member added, “We’ll try to work it out, we have a lot to arrange.”Anna then smiled and said, “You need to come.”Fast forward to October 26th, V attended the affair. This way, Taehyung turned out to be one of the unexpected guests at Vogue World: Hollywood, much like Sabrina Carpenter was the surprise appearance last year. Lisa Love, Vogue’s West Coast and Teen Vogue Director, was seen approaching the artist to greet him personally at the event. Inside the venue, he was spotted next to actress Cynthia Erivo and photographed with Dakota Johnson and Lizzo. He also met singer Conan Gray. Though V wasn’t reported to have encountered Wintour, his seat was placed just five spots away from hers.After the show, Taehyung surprised fans with a warm gesture. He personally came forward to hand his bouquet to ARMYs waiting outside. His act caught everyone’s attention, even making the bodyguards smile. While giving the flowers, he humbly told fans, “Please share them together.”On the morning of the event, Vogue Japan released Kim Taehyung’s first digital cover, inspired by James Dean’s 1950s rebel charm. In the retro video, the K-pop idol wore a brown leather CELINE jacket, denim jeans, rode a motorcycle, and filmed with a vintage camcorder.