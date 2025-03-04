“Protect this angel” – Fans gush over BTS’ j-hope as he admits binge-watching ARMYs’ HOPE ON THE STAGE concert clips

On March 4, 2025, BTS' j-hope shared a Weverse post about enjoying ARMYs’ concert vlogs. The K-pop idol stated that he watched one, then another, and suddenly, his algorithm went into a nonstop recommendation spree.

j-hope mentioned how experiencing the concert through fans’ perspectives felt new. The 31-year-old spoke about post-concert blues, saying he must have had a "fun" time.

Noting the snowy weather in Seoul, j-hope reminded everyone to stay warm.

Fans are excited about his post, leaving enthusiastic comments:

"Protect this angel!!!"

He ended his post by expressing his love and appreciation for ARMYs. The picture Hobi posted included a banner that read:

“Your existence is happiness. Always stay healthy.”

Many are reacting warmly to his post, appreciating his thoughts on concert vlogs and post-concert feelings.

"OMG not hobi watching army thirsting over him," a fan remarked.

"Hobi watching his own concert through vlogs from ARMYs POV is really the cutest," a viewer noted.

"Love we have for him is never feels one-sided; it's always mutual. Our sunshine, let's meet soon!," a person said.

Fans are actively commenting on his post.

"Oh, so he must have watch that Baepsae thrust a million times. Hobi! You are the sweetest!!," a user noted.

"The way you can literally feel the happiness while reading his letter goshhh hobi literally radiates positivity," a netizen shared.

"My babyy, i really can read his excitement. Watching all them concert vlogs warms up my heart. He seeing from ARMYS POV how he was k!lling it!," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope is set to make a solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

j-hope will take the stage solo for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 10. This is his first time on the show as a solo artist. He last performed on The Tonight Show with BTS in 2021, playing their No. 1 hits Permission to Dance and Butter.

Bangtan Boys first appeared on the show in 2018, performing Idol and I’m Fine while also taking part in the viral Fortnite dance trend. Previously, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook have made solo appearances on the show.

Chicken Noodle Soup singer's upcoming performance follows the release of his six-track EP, Hope on the Street Vol. 1, in March.

The project included collaborations with Jung Kook (I Wonder), Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers (Lock/Unlock), and Le Sserafim’s Huh Yunjin (I Don’t Know).

In addition to his solo work, j-hope has been active in collaborations. He was recently featured on Don Toliver’s LV Bag alongside Pharrell. The South Korean star announced a new track, Sweet Dreams, with Miguel.

He is also on his world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, ending on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

