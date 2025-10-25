"Respect his privacy": Fans outrage as unauthorized pictures of BTS' Jungkook walking alone on the street go viral

On October 25, 2025, videos and pictures of BTS' Jungkook walking on a street reportedly near the HYBE building in South Korea circulated widely online, sparking outrage among fans. The idol was captured on camera crossing a street while dressed in a casual, all-black, baggy ensemble consisting of a jacket and baggy pants, a black hat, and a black backpack.He carried a black backpack with a Balenciaga &quot;Smokey BBQ&quot; potato chip bag keychain. The clips showed the artist wearing headphones and scrolling through his phone, before crossing the road.The rapid spread of these unauthorized pictures and clips sparked significant backlash from the BTS fanbase. Fans quickly mobilized on social media, sharing messages and comments vehemently condemning the circulation of the content, which they considered an infringement on the idol’s private time. They expressed their strong disapproval, urging others to respect Jungkook’s privacy. One fans commented,&quot;It will be better if he's get little privacy! Y'all know how much anxious he was in past, let him be for sometime and respect his privacy.&quot;namjinseopevminguk @bangwaypavertanLINKIt will be better if he's get little privacy! Y'all know how much anxious he was in past, let him be for sometime and respect his privacy.Several fans took to social media to express their frustration. They criticized the sharing of these clips and images, pointing out that the content captures the idol during his private time and constitutes an invasion of his personal space. Many emphasized that sharing such content without consent contributed to invasive behavior and encouraged &quot;sasaeng&quot; or stalker-like activity.ZAIII • @rjshjjvforeverLINKThis is a sasaeng move tbh𝄞BTS⟭⟬⁷ @jjungkook_07LINKThis is his privacy who just got violated and people act like oh my look how handsome and boyfriend he look? Not a single respect for his privacy????Jeon Jungkook♡⁷ (Fan Account) @Jeonkoo_ot7LINKWhy don’t you guys stop posting his private timesFans continued to voice their concerns and frustration. The posts, which showed the idol during his personal, everyday moments, sparked discussions about privacy and the boundaries between fans and idols.Many highlighted the issue of content being shared by obsessive individuals. While some acknowledged the joy of seeing Jungkook they urging responsible behavior. Others chose to stress the importance of treating idols with the same respect and consideration as anyone else.moon🍝 @letiankookformeLINKWould be great if ya'll stop stalking him and sharing content from his private normal human time글라이사 @_gkook01_LINKI know we all miss him, and I’m happy to see updates about him, but not like this. Please respect his privacy and stop posting photos or videos of him without his consent. Also, I/we 💯 know that this clip is from a sasaeng (which is NOT okay) — something real ARMYs don’t do.Katherine Kay @KAWAQUEEN1LINKHonestly amazing to see him up and about, MISS HIM SOOO MUCH. But please ARMY respect their privacy please if you like seeing in every day life then don’t abuse it and make them uncomfortable we learn this time and time again.Meray ⁷ @SparklingGemJinLINKBy sharing these videos of him taken without his knowledge and consent, you are encouraging his stalkers!! Please respect him and care about him as a human being!Ongoing safety concerns as BTS' Jungkook addresses repeated privacy violations after multiple intrusion incidentsSafety and privacy concerns surrounding BTS’ Jungkook have been an ongoing issue, with multiple incidents highlighting the challenges the idol faces in maintaining personal security. This current privacy concerns of the fans come amid a history of similar incidents, of recurrences of unauthorized access to his personal life.On September1, 2025, during his birthday live on Weverse, Jungkook addressed a recent security incident that occurred on August 30, 2025. A woman in her 40s attempted to enter his apartment in Yongsan late at night, claiming she was his friend. Surveillance cameras captured the attempt, and police arrived promptly, detaining the woman. Jungkook warned strongly against such behavior, stating,“Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really. Understand? If you put your foot into parking lot, you can't get out. You can't leave unless I open for you. There's CCTV, I'm watching everything. If you don’t want to go to the police station, don’t come.”This was not an isolated case. On June 11, 2025, the day he completed his mandatory military service, another woman in her 30s tried to enter his home, pressing the door lock before police intervened. She told authorities she only wanted to see him. The case was forwarded to prosecutors.Jungkook has also faced privacy invasions at public locations. On May 24, 2025, photos of him taken at Gimpo Airport circulated online, prompting fans to remind others to respect his personal space. Before that, during a surprise Weverse live on December 18, while serving in the military, he asked fans not to visit his residence or send parcels to his home or army base.Even before his military enlistment in 2023, Jungkook’s safety was at risk. His address was circulated online, and while on tour in Las Vegas, he received repeated calls on a hotel phone left in his room. Unauthorized food deliveries also became an issue, leading him to request fans stop sending items, emphasizing that he was capable of taking care of himself.In his career front, Jungkook has reunited with the BTS members as they prepare for the group’s highly anticipated comeback album, scheduled for release in Spring 2026.