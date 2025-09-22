"So incompetent"- Fans slam HYBE after PR denies ENHYPEN's Sunghoon attendance at the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Park Sung-hoon aka Sunghoon of ENHYPEN, is reportedly in talks to appear at the the 2026 Winter Olympics aka Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics. According to a report on September 22, 2025, The Korea Herald an anonymous source from a Hybe, the group’s agency, has confirmed the news.The source informed the outlet, Sunghoon was expected to attend the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Italy at the end of February 2026. However, the anonymous source did not provide any further details about his schedule. They did not disclosed how long the ENHYPEN member would stay or what specific role he might play during the event at Verona Arena.Following that, the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC), also confirmed that it was in discussions with Hybe regarding Sunghoon’s possible visit prior to the closing ceremony. KSOC managed Korea House, a promotional hub for Korean sports and culture during the Olympics. The committee emphasized, however, that it did not handle the planning or coordination of the Olympic ceremony itself.A KSOC representative told The Korea Herald that while talks about the ENHYPEN member’s participation were ongoing, the details for Korea House have yet to be finalized. The official added,“We are also in talks with Hybe regarding Sunghoon’s visit, but the details of the Korea House program have not been finalized yet. Specific plans usually come out one or two months ahead, likely by early December or January at the latest,”However, a Hybe public relations representative denied any discussions about Sunghoon’s participation in the closing ceremony. As the news made to social media, the conflicting reports sparked criticism from fans online, with many expressing frustration at the company.Fans expressed disappointment over Hybe’s handling of Sunghoon’s potential participation in the ceremony. They criticized the company for blocking opportunities that could bring recognition and special moments for him. One fan commented,&quot;Wtf hybe is so incompetent and i cant believe i saw someone call this hybe payola when this is hybe when an enha member gets an amazing opportunity&quot;Fans argued that if the Korean Sports Olympic Committee confirmed discussions. They indicated the invitation likely happened and accused the company of undermining the group and limiting their exposure. Many highlighted that the Milan Olympics to be a major global event that could benefit both Sunghoon and ENHYPEN, questioning why the agency would prevent him from attending.

"I'm tired of the constant sabotage of this damn company they don't let Sh take out his cover and they don't let him go to a ceremony that in addition to giving him recognition this sure would be a special moment for him, I wonder what fucking team is behind these stupid decisions"

"If KSOC confirmed the news then it means the discussion definitely has happened, it's just hybe who rejected the invitation most probably without even discussing it with Sunghoon and is now lying. Atp i believe it's hybe who runs hate campaign for Enha, can't let them shine" "the milan olympics is literally a great opportunity for sunghoon. it's a BIG event. a lot of ppl are looking forward to that event. with sunghoon's exposure to that event, it will be beneficial for him. not just for him but for the group as well. so why can't belift allow him?"

Fans also pointed out the contradiction between Sunghoon's role as an official ambassador for the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee and the company's refusal. They also noted that Sunghoon had previously expressed his desire to attend the Winter Olympics. Many called on the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee to ensure he was allowed to participate, emphasizing the significance of the event for both him and the group.

"god forbid official ambassador of the korean sports and olympics committee sunghoon does his job as an ambassador and attends the closing ceremony of the winter olympics"

"istg belift can let members attend schedules all around the world for brands and events they have no official contracts for but sunghoon is the literal ambassador for the korean olympic committee in talks of going to the olmypic closing ceremony and they're denying the claims"

"sunghoon mentioned in his previous live about wanting to attend the winter olympics, and here hybe is denying saying there have been no discussions about it with KSOC like wow.. this companies just amaze me with their sabotage against sunghoon"

"i just hope that ksoc will not stop pressuring belift/hybe to let him attend the olympics as it is a big event for them for sunghoon as well. he's their ambassador, of course he should be there."

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon shares dream of attending 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon, a former member of Korea's national figure skating reserve team, had previously expressed his interest in attending the Winter Olympics. In the EN-TER key episode of behind-the-scenes of the idol's ambassador appointment, he shared that attending the Olympics next year would be a dream come true. In the video released on June 19, 2025, he added,

"I have become a pr ambassador for the KSOC, it feels kind of surreal, my past as a figure skater seems to have helped a lot, which makes me proud [...] I think ENGENEs will be happy about it too. I'll be doing a variety of activities going forward and I might even attend next year's Winter Olympics. So please look forward to it."

He reiterated this again during a livestream on May 23, 2025, mentioning that attending the Winter Olympics would be a personal milestone, having never experienced the event first hand during his figure skating career.

"OMG what a great morning. Hoping @BELIFTLAB don't mess it up with enhypen schedule in February those can be postponed not this make room for Sunghoon to do one of his bucket lists next year. Don't take this opportunity from him because of your greediness @BELIFTLAB" Don't take this opportunity from him because of your greediness @BELIFTLAB&quot;I am grateful to be part of such an honorable position thanks to ENGENEs. If I do well, maybe I can go to the Winter Olympics next year? I think it would be really nice. I've never been to the Olympics before either, and it was a dream of mine back when I was doing figure skating.&quot; the ENHYPEN member shared.For those who may not know, on May 16, 2025, Sunghoon was officially appointed as a promotional ambassador for the Korean Sport &amp; Olympic Committee (KSOC). He was appointed to help generate public interest in the upcoming 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games.At the appointment ceremony, KSOC Secretary-General Kim Na-mi emphasized the importance of Sunghoon’s role as Korea Herald reported. She noted that his involvement was expected to motivate the public to support national athletes and encourage broader participation in sports.As per Korea Herald, KSOC ambassadors engages in a variety of initiatives, including promoting lesser-known sports, supporting athletes’ rights, managing official social media engagement. The ambassador also participates in major events, offering talent donations, and giving lectures to foster sports participation across communities.Following these statements from the ENHYPEN member, Hybe's PR’s denial of any discussion regarding his Olympic attendance has left fans frustrated and disappointed.