"Thank you for sharing this masterpiece with us!" — Fans react as Jackson Wang drops his highly-anticipated comeback single, High Alone

On February 13, 2025, Jackson Wang released his highly anticipated comeback single, High Alone, from his forthcoming album, Magic Man 2. The single delves into themes of introspection and self-discovery, also portrayed in its accompanying music video.

The GOT7 rapper shared about the album and the single ahead of their release on Instagram. In his February 12 post, he wrote in the caption,

"All my life I never really told you who I truly am. How I really feel. Maybe it’s not something people want to listen to. Maybe it’s not something people even care about."

Trending

He further added,

"I’ve spent the last year understanding the Jackson I have always been avoiding. Let me tell you the truth I see. It’s all in this album. Let the story begin."

Fans rushed to the internet to praise Jackson Wang's new single and the MV, as one X user commented:

"‘High Alone’ is one of those songs that stays with you. Jackson Wang, you have a way of making music that’s so raw and honest. Thank you for sharing this masterpiece with us!... MAGIC MAN IS BACK."

Expand Tweet

More fans took to the platform to react, with comments reading:

"The imagery & visuals and what they represent are overwhelming. It's as though as [Jackson] tells his own story, I might in for my own awakening and self-discovery too and I don't know what that would be," a fan added.

"Jackson Wang's heart beats through every second of High Alone. A true reflection of his journey, this song will resonate with you on a deep level," another fan reacted.

"This is ART. This is literally a part of #JacksonWang as a human, performer, artist. Remember that as you take in the video. Be gentle with your thinkpieces," one X user wrote.

Fans expressed their emotions and wrote messages of support and admiration for the singer.

"It's an MV without words but it conveys emotions so clearly that I cried. I so proud of you ka," remarked a fan.

"It sounds like you're going through some challenges, but having Jacky by your side brings you support and warmth. Life can sometimes be tough, but as you said, 'Every difficulty will pass. Keep a positive mindset and keep moving forward,'" another commented.

"I would suggest it's time for us to pay attention to the story teller himself. I'm all ears, Jackson! Love you!" said one more admirer.

More about Jackson Wang's High Alone MV & his upcoming album Magic Man 2

Jackson Wang's solo single, High Alone, sets the stage for the release of his much-anticipated album, Magic Man 2.

The music video portrays Jackson's vulnerability, loneliness, and inner struggle. One of the most significant parts of the MV is when audiences see him suffering in a water tank, with no one helping him as he bleeds to death, seemingly hinting at the intrusive nature of his fame.

Magic Man 2 is the sequel to Wang's 2022 studio album, Magic Man. As per VOI on February 12, 2025, Wang's inspiration for the prior album was understanding his "pain" and "darkest emotions," as he embarked on a journey of exploration and self-discovery.

In the upcoming album, the singer delves deeper into the alter ego which was first introduced in Magic Man. As per VOI, he exposes the darker and more toxic aspects this time, revealing a more complex emotional side. In a February 11 Instagram post, Jackson mentioned that the record shows the pain he's been through. He wrote in the caption:

"Society. Reality. Humanity. I’m going to show you the pain I’ve been through."

As per VOI, Magic Man 2 is organized into four chapters: the process of denial, losing one's identity, looking for self-control, and eventually acceptance of circumstances.

The release date for Magic Man 2 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be released this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback