“That’s so cool” – Internet reacts as SM Town’s dearALICE gets a shoutout from Ariana Grande for their debut song of the same name, ‘Ariana’

On February 21, 2025, SM Entertainment's new group dearALICE made their debut with the single Ariana, which quickly grabbed attention—especially from pop icon Ariana Grande herself. The British boy group posted a video on their social media platforms on February 23, reacting to a personalized message from the Hollywood singer.

In the message, she shared her surprise at the song’s title. The 7 Rings songstress also offered her best wishes to the group. The dearALICE members reacted excitedly and shared their joy on social media. Fans also joined in, expressing their enthusiasm online. An X user wrote:

"That’s so cool—Ariana’s shoutout feels surreal."

After the Wicked actress' video, fans are now hoping for a collab between the group members and her.

"Hoping for a collaboration," a fan remarked.

"Now i need a colab," another fan said.

Many see Ari’s acknowledgment as a "sweet crossover," while others view it as a "huge recognition" for the Brit group.

"Being recognised by Ariana grande on your debut album is INSANE," another X user noted.

"It's really a sweet and unexpected crossover! Ariana Grande accepted SM Entertainment's new group, Dearlis and first single Ariana to show how global the K-pop industry has become," a netizen wrote.

"Huge recognition! That’s a great start for them," another fan added.

More about SM Entertainment's newly debuted British boy band, dearALICE

British boy band dearALICE debuted on February 21, 2025, with their single Ariana. The group was formed through a collaboration between SM Entertainment, MOON&BACK Media, and Kakao Entertainment.

In November 2024, SM Entertainment teamed up with MOON&BACK Media to form a UK-based boy band. This led to Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, a BBC One reality series airing from August to September 2024. The show documented the group's 100-day training in South Korea at SM’s Artist Development Center, covering dance, vocals, and performance.

dearALICE (Image via Instagram/@dearaliceofficial)

The lineup includes five members. James Sharp (Huddersfield) is the leader. He was a TikTok influencer with over a million followers. Dexter Greenwood (London) trained at the D&B Academy of Performing Arts and has a musical theatre background.

Oliver “Olly” Quinn (Sunderland) started as a childhood chorister and later graduated from Bird College in dance and musical theatre. Reese Carter (Wiltshire) performed on cruise ships and specializes in hip-hop and commercial dance.

Blaise Noon (London) studied at the BRIT School’s Practical Dance Department and has interests in dance and photography. The group’s name comes from a restaurant they visited in Itaewon, South Korea.

Prior to their debut, dearALICE performed Ariana at SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul. In November 2024, the soundtrack from their reality show reached the top of the UK Official Soundtrack Albums Chart.

