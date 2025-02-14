“That’s literally the concept of the show”- Fans hilariously react as BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN gets featured on Spanish dating program, Temptation Island

On February 12, 2025, BTS Jungkook's debut single, Seven, made a surprise feature on the popular Spanish reality show Temptation Island or La Isla de las Tentaciones.

The show is broadcast on Telecinco, where five couples test their relationships while living apart in two luxurious villas alongside a group of single men and women known as Tempters.

The program recently gained significant attention due to a viral phrase, 'Montoya por favor.' In the clip, one contestant is seen in despair, crying over his partner's infidelity, while the hosts soothe him by saying the phrase, which translates to 'Montoya, please' in English.

The clip is hilariously circulated through memes to compare Montoya's dramatic reaction to any frustrating aspects of our everyday lives.

Fans were surprised when Jungkook's solo single was played in the background of a scene. They took to the internet and amusingly celebrated the song's fitting use for the show.

"That's literally the concept of the show. Seven days a week lmao," a fan reacted.

"The most appropriate song for the program, the truth JSJSJSJSS," another fan added.

A few fans even jokingly referenced the Montoya por favor meme in the comments.

"Now that guy can RUN AND SING " SEVEN DAYS A WEEK ...EVERY HOUR ...EVERY MIN ...," a fan reacted.

"That tortured guys show. jk is everywhere," another fan commented.

Fans also praised Jungkook and lauded his popularity on X.

"JK will always be famous!" exclaimed a fan.

"Almost 2 yrs yet still trending . A Global smash hit, envious akgaes can only wish for their fav," another fan wrote.

Amidst all this, a fan amusingly wondered which version of the song was used in the program, the clean or the explicit one.

"Clean or dirty version ?" a fan wondered.

Jungkook's song Seven from his debut solo album, Golden, received numerous accolades

Jungkook released the single Seven ft. Latto, produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, on July 14, 2023. The single and an explicit version were later included in the album Golden.

Seven reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200, making him the second South Korean vocalist to achieve this feat after his bandmate Jimin, who topped the chart in April 2023.

Seven also debuted at #3 on the UK Singles Chart, making it the highest-debuting single by a Korean soloist on the charts.

The track went on to secure two Guinness World Records. The first is for the most streamed track on Spotify in a single week by a male solo artist, and the second is for the fastest time for a music track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify (for a male artist).

The song went on to win Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Top Global K-pop Song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. It also garnered various awards in Jungkook's homeland, South Korea.

The UK garage pop track received the awards for Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance for male soloists at the MAMA Awards.

The song also reflected their winning streak in 2024 by securing the Digital Song (Bonsang) at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and excelling in the Global Streaming and Digital categories at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards.

Jungkook is currently in mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged in June 2025 alongside his fellow bandmates, Jimin, V, RM, and Suga.

