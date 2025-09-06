“That's not how real fans behave”: Netizens react as BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook reportedly leave restaurant hangout after being accosted by people 

On Saturday, September 6, a netizen uploaded a post on the South Korean community platform, NAVER, that they spotted BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook at the Bangul and Kkomak restaurant at Hannam-dong. This information was also confirmed by the restaurant owner when one netizen texted the restaurant's Instagram, @bangpocha, regarding the two K-pop idols' attendance.However, the neitzen continued to state that the two soon left the place after being approached by many people at the restaurant. After this post landed on the internet, fans soon found out that the restaurant is a celebrity restaurant and it ideally requires reservations for people to eat there. Therefore, an ideal visit to the restaurant would require a minimum wait time of two hours. While many people talked about how they were happy to see the two BTS members spend time together in public spaces, several fans soon expressed their disappointment with the issue. Fans called out netizens for invading the personal boundaries and privacy of the two members, and also stated that spreading such information on the internet is disrespectful and harmful for the K-pop idols.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Taekook were seen tgt at a restaurant but had to leave bcz ppl kept on interrupting them??? Just bcz they are being friendly and sweet to you doesn't mean u need to invade their privacy 24*7. That's not how real fans behave&quot;Sweet Night @boraworld875LINKTaekook were seen tgt at a restaurant but had to leave bcz ppl kept on interrupting them??? Just bcz they are being friendly and sweet to you doesn't mean u need to invade their privacy 24*7 🫩 That's not how real fans behaveMany fans and netizens expressed their concerns over this issue.hellcat @hellcat0613LINK@kookieantae4eva I’m sad they had to leave because people don’t respect their private timeShanti_chahiye_mujhe @SenSrijeetaLINK@kookieantae4eva not again😣...i've spotted many celebrities casually hanging out together a lot of times, but I've never once asked them for a selfie or tried to chat them up-ig it's bcoz I hate those things being done to me too! ssly, ppl gotta stop bothering my babiesTaeKookie 🐾💪🏼💚 𐤀 💜💪🏼🐾 @TaeKookie_KJVLINK@kookieantae4eva People just need to let them be now 💚💜Taekook's Angelique , Layover Golden @Angietaekookie2LINKAs exciting as this is ,if you see them together please continue with what you were doing like you didn't,let them breathe please The whole of Korea knows they will most likely be together but don't make them uncomfortable please they are humanOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.michelle 🐈‍⬛ @taekookloreLINK“proving” what? that taekook love spending time together and have been pretty much non-stop since discharge? why would they have to share it themselves if it was a private outing? the restaurant owner didn’t invade their privacy and shared it the next day, you can stay madlatebutstillARMY💜 @found7_2023LINK@koovarbie And if it's true that they had to leave because people kept approaching them...🤦🏼‍♀️ I wish people would let them be when they're out like that, let them have some normalcy...Taekook's Angelique , Layover Golden @Angietaekookie2LINK@koovarbie Those of you asking for pictures,is that the norm now? They practically left because their cover was blown and you want pictures? Believe it if you want to or not .they went out to enjoy together and that was ruined and some of you still want pics after all we have seen of them?Zuri @zuri_zuri_LINK@7lovecore Now it’s even worst. The restaurant didn’t respect their privacy while they were there, that Taekook had to run away, they are not doing it now by sharing that info, it’s a place to not go Cos they don’t respect anyone there. RESPECT THEIR PRIVACYAll you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung's solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook, otherwise known as Jeon Jung-kook, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. He soon followed it up with another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. In November of the same year, he released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track.In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He joined under the Buddy System as an active duty soldier alongside his fellow BTS member, Jimin. In June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the idol released a single called Never Let Go as tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs.On the other hand, BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album in September 2023 called LayoVer. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, Taehyung enlisted the military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, an elite counter-terrorism unit.Despite his enlistement, Taehyung rolled out three singles in 2024. He released FRI(END)S in March 2024, and followed it up with two winter singles in December. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was the remake of White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby.Following the completion of their mandatory enlistments, both the members have been discharged from the military. While Jungkook has been spending his time reuniting with his felloe bandmates and catching with ARMYs through livestreams, Taehyung was spotted at the 2025 Paris Fashion for Celine's event as their brand ambassador.Additionally, Taehyung also collaborated with W Korean as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue. On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing for their next group album in Spring 2026.