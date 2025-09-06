  • home icon
  • “That's not how real fans behave”: Netizens react as BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook reportedly leave restaurant hangout after being accosted by people 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 06, 2025 21:06 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On Saturday, September 6, a netizen uploaded a post on the South Korean community platform, NAVER, that they spotted BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook at the Bangul and Kkomak restaurant at Hannam-dong. This information was also confirmed by the restaurant owner when one netizen texted the restaurant's Instagram, @bangpocha, regarding the two K-pop idols' attendance.

However, the neitzen continued to state that the two soon left the place after being approached by many people at the restaurant. After this post landed on the internet, fans soon found out that the restaurant is a celebrity restaurant and it ideally requires reservations for people to eat there. Therefore, an ideal visit to the restaurant would require a minimum wait time of two hours.

While many people talked about how they were happy to see the two BTS members spend time together in public spaces, several fans soon expressed their disappointment with the issue. Fans called out netizens for invading the personal boundaries and privacy of the two members, and also stated that spreading such information on the internet is disrespectful and harmful for the K-pop idols.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Taekook were seen tgt at a restaurant but had to leave bcz ppl kept on interrupting them??? Just bcz they are being friendly and sweet to you doesn't mean u need to invade their privacy 24*7. That's not how real fans behave"
Many fans and netizens expressed their concerns over this issue.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' Jungkook, otherwise known as Jeon Jung-kook, made his solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023. He soon followed it up with another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023. In November of the same year, he released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track.

In December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He joined under the Buddy System as an active duty soldier alongside his fellow BTS member, Jimin. In June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the idol released a single called Never Let Go as tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs.

On the other hand, BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album in September 2023 called LayoVer. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, Taehyung enlisted the military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, an elite counter-terrorism unit.

Despite his enlistement, Taehyung rolled out three singles in 2024. He released FRI(END)S in March 2024, and followed it up with two winter singles in December. One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and the other was the remake of White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby.

Following the completion of their mandatory enlistments, both the members have been discharged from the military. While Jungkook has been spending his time reuniting with his felloe bandmates and catching with ARMYs through livestreams, Taehyung was spotted at the 2025 Paris Fashion for Celine's event as their brand ambassador.

Additionally, Taehyung also collaborated with W Korean as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover issue. On the other hand, all the BTS members are currently preparing for their next group album in Spring 2026.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

