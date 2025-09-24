“There is so many examples of clear mistreatment”- Internet divided over GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s comment about K-pop fans blaming labels

Recently, an older interview of GOT7's Jackson Wang with the Zach Sang show resurfaced on the internet on Monday, September 22. In the interview, the idol is seen addressing the ongoing trend of fans blaming entertainment labels for alleged mishaps and mistreatments that occur in the K-pop artists' activities and lifestyles.Jackson stated that he has a good relationship with JYP Entertainment and has always loved the agency, despite the group members' departure in 2017. He explained that fans' blaming labels is a misunderstood and unnecessary practice since it's often not the label's mistake but the employees under the agency who work with artists' activities and schedules.Here's what the idol explained on the Zach Sang show:&quot;I think a lot of people think that we have a very special relationship with JYP. Bro, we love JYP. We love JYP. And a lot of times, I feel like that, other fandoms or whatever, the insight is, when people say, &quot;Oh, I hate this company, I hate this label, because they're doing this.&quot; There's so much sh*t happening behind the scenes, you have no idea.&quot;The idol continued,&quot;It's not his label's problem or that label's problem. It's whoever is in this label. That doesn't represent the label. You get what I mean? It's like, a lot of employees in the label, to them it's just a job. They make a mistake, boom, they're gone. But people blame it on the label. Right? So, I'm just saying that a lot of the things that people see are not the whole picture. It's just a part of the entire puzzle.&quot;However, when this video reached netizens, they had divided opinions about the same. On one hand, fans agree with Jackson Wang and explained that it makes sense that the values and intentions of the agency might not be communicated through the employees who take care of the events and activities that take place under the label, thereby also affecting the artists.On the other hand, many people argued that they are unwilling to take the side of any entertainment agency, given that there have been several examples and incidents to justify the alleged mistreatment, disrespect, and other displeasing events that have resulted from labels' actions. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;I will never siding with any company label including jype There is so many examples of clear mistreatment of a group and member in every company&quot; said a netizenBluerose @Noname65959225LINKI will never siding with any company label including jype There is so many examples of clear mistreatment of a group and member in every companyMore fans and netizens disagreed with Jackson Wang's statement on the Zach Sang Show.Nerea ♥ @hanjibyulLINKThere are many employees, yeah, but they are still what form the agency so yeah, if one employee f*cks it up is still the agency's fault because they are a part of itLena @rosietyongLINKthey will never make me like you jyp LOLcay @jikoobizLINKlabel EMPLOYEES abusing their idols with no repercussions DOES represent the label btw… same with the overworking of idols and forcing minors into getting plastic surgery, starving to be able to debut, etc…𝐁𝐢𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐢-𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐝𝐢-𝐁𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐨 @PeekabokkieLINKI get his argument, but he has to recognise that the label creates the work culture and allows the treatments of idols that lead to certain problems happening. Staff from these companies have mistreated idols, micromanaged their diets, let saesengs access their hotel rooms;On the other hand, people agreed with Jackson Wang and stated that his explanation makes a lot of sense, especially given his insight into the industry for a long stretch of years.Fadly Mohamed @fad_mohamedLINKMore K-pop artists should be like Jackson, make the effort to educate their fans so as to stop unnecessary hate. Too many uneducated fans that never make the effort to understand the bigger picture of everything that goes into the industry.claire 🍀 @cremeclairLINKsame thoughts really...like its more likely to be one or two malicious or negligent employees behind f*ckups rather than the whole label setting a group up.✧⁠*⁠。 @slayp1erLINKAre people really trying to say AN IDOL in the INDUSTRY is wrong?? Like LMAOOOOtrusfrated @trusfratedmaxLINKLot of truth to this because at the end of the day we have no idea what's going on with the idols OR the label on the inside. Glad someone said it out loud.GOT7's Jackson Wang's recent activities: Second studio album, Magic Man 2 World Tour, and moreJackson Wang, the Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, who is now housed under his own label Team Wang, released his second studio album, Magic Man 2, on July 18, 2025. The album stands as an extension and sequel of the idol's 2022 album, Magic Man, and the song, High Alone, stands as the title track of the same.In addition to the album release, Jackson Wang also rolled out a solo world tour, Magic Man 2, which is expected to kick off in October 2025. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for his second solo world tour:October 3, 2025 – Bangkok, ThailandOctober 4, 2025 – Bangkok, ThailandOctober 11, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of ChinaOctober 12, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of ChinaOctober 18, 2025 – Jakarta, IndonesiaOctober 25, 2025 – Kuala LumpurNovember 2, 2025 – Manila, PhilippinesNovember 6, 2025 – Tokyo, JapanTherefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the idol's upcoming concerts and other related content.