  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “There is so many examples of clear mistreatment”- Internet divided over GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s comment about K-pop fans blaming labels

“There is so many examples of clear mistreatment”- Internet divided over GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s comment about K-pop fans blaming labels

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:53 GMT
GOT7
GOT7's Jackson Wang (Image via Instagarm/@jacksonwang852g7)

Recently, an older interview of GOT7's Jackson Wang with the Zach Sang show resurfaced on the internet on Monday, September 22. In the interview, the idol is seen addressing the ongoing trend of fans blaming entertainment labels for alleged mishaps and mistreatments that occur in the K-pop artists' activities and lifestyles.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jackson stated that he has a good relationship with JYP Entertainment and has always loved the agency, despite the group members' departure in 2017. He explained that fans' blaming labels is a misunderstood and unnecessary practice since it's often not the label's mistake but the employees under the agency who work with artists' activities and schedules.

Here's what the idol explained on the Zach Sang show:

"I think a lot of people think that we have a very special relationship with JYP. Bro, we love JYP. We love JYP. And a lot of times, I feel like that, other fandoms or whatever, the insight is, when people say, "Oh, I hate this company, I hate this label, because they're doing this." There's so much sh*t happening behind the scenes, you have no idea."
Ad

The idol continued,

"It's not his label's problem or that label's problem. It's whoever is in this label. That doesn't represent the label. You get what I mean? It's like, a lot of employees in the label, to them it's just a job. They make a mistake, boom, they're gone. But people blame it on the label. Right? So, I'm just saying that a lot of the things that people see are not the whole picture. It's just a part of the entire puzzle."
Ad

However, when this video reached netizens, they had divided opinions about the same. On one hand, fans agree with Jackson Wang and explained that it makes sense that the values and intentions of the agency might not be communicated through the employees who take care of the events and activities that take place under the label, thereby also affecting the artists.

On the other hand, many people argued that they are unwilling to take the side of any entertainment agency, given that there have been several examples and incidents to justify the alleged mistreatment, disrespect, and other displeasing events that have resulted from labels' actions. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"I will never siding with any company label including jype There is so many examples of clear mistreatment of a group and member in every company" said a netizen
Ad

More fans and netizens disagreed with Jackson Wang's statement on the Zach Sang Show.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, people agreed with Jackson Wang and stated that his explanation makes a lot of sense, especially given his insight into the industry for a long stretch of years.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

GOT7's Jackson Wang's recent activities: Second studio album, Magic Man 2 World Tour, and more

Jackson Wang, the Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, who is now housed under his own label Team Wang, released his second studio album, Magic Man 2, on July 18, 2025. The album stands as an extension and sequel of the idol's 2022 album, Magic Man, and the song, High Alone, stands as the title track of the same.

Ad

In addition to the album release, Jackson Wang also rolled out a solo world tour, Magic Man 2, which is expected to kick off in October 2025. Here's the complete list of dates and venues for his second solo world tour:

  • October 3, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
  • October 4, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand
  • October 11, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of China
  • October 12, 2025 – Macau, People’s Republic of China
  • October 18, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia
  • October 25, 2025 – Kuala Lumpur
  • November 2, 2025 – Manila, Philippines
  • November 6, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the idol's upcoming concerts and other related content.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications