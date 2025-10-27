"THIS IS GIVING BESTIES"- Fans go gaga over BTS' Taehyung and Conan Gray's unexpected interaction at Vogue World: Hollywood event

On October 26, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung attended Vogue World: Hollywood. His appearance made him the first Korean solo artist to attend the event. The annual fashion event, hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, was held at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. Many stars from both the film and fashion industries attended. Earlier this year, Taehyung was personally invited by Anna Wintour to the Celine fashion show. Fans were already excited about his appearance, but a heartwarming moment during the show sparked widespread online discussion. During the final runway walk, Conan Gray, who was performing, stopped to greet Taehyung in the middle of his set. The American pop star hugged Taehyung with a smile. As the clip circulated online, fans were thrilled to see them finally meet after supporting each other's work online for years.Their friendship goes back to 2020. V mentioned Conan as one of his musical inspirations during a Rolling Stone interview. Conan also responded enthusiastically online, expressing his desire to work with the BTS star someday. Over the years, they've interacted multiple times on social media, with fans often noticing Conan liking Taehyung’s Instagram posts. When the clip of their encounter went viral, fans across platforms celebrated the meeting as “bestie-coded.” An X user, @kootiddies03, wrote,Fatima⁷⁼¹ @kootiddies03LINKCONAN GRAY STOPPED AND HUGGED TAEHYUNG. JUST LOOK AT HIS SMILE THIS IS GIVING BESTIES😭😭Others also said that it felt like a genuine, wholesome connection between two artists who deeply respect each other. Some joked that they should head straight into the studio together for a collaboration.taebrina's bestie (real) 🐾 @taesonderLINKi just know they talk to each other frequently on ig❦ @vantecheriesLINKtaehyung and conan gray finally met😭liza⁷ @st1llwbangtanLINK@vhopebot GIRLL IVE BEEN MANIFESTING THIS DUO SINCE FOREVER WE NEED A SONG NEXTvhope love bot @vhopebotLINKGET THEM IN A STUDIO TOGETHER RIGHT NOWWWWWWWMeanwhile, others gushed over how natural and happy they looked during their brief exchange.Delilah🍝 @sieieissLINKThey look like 2 brothers who meet eachother after so long 😭😭😭 they look so happy(parody) a⁷ met jin ✪ @faintedlovemazeLINKhe cheesing and grinning ear to ear that man is EXACTLY where he needs to berach ᯓ✦ @lavenderhyukaLINKbeen manifesting this since 2020 actually this is so crazy to meAll about Taehyung’s look and Vogue World: Hollywood highlightsThis year’s Vogue World: Hollywood celebrated the bond between cinema and fashion through a showcase of film-inspired couture. The event brought together over 90 global celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Nicole Kidman, and Baz Luhrmann. V was seated among them in the front row. The one-night-only show combined high fashion, live performances, and tributes to classic movie icons. It created a cinematic spectacle that honored storytelling through style.BTS' V shares front row with A-list guests (Images via YouTube/@vogue &amp; Instagram/@hairbymujin)V turned heads with his custom grey ensemble designed by Korean label Jaybaek Couture. His look was an homage to traditional Korean aesthetics. He wore a long overcoat with a red jade belt, reminiscent of Joseon-style clothing. To further complement the overcoat, he added a wide-brim hat and paired it with a tailored grey suit underneath. During the evening, V was seen engaging with international stars. He sat beside Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo. He was also seen clapping for the models and performers before, during, and after they walked the runway.Following his memorable encounter with Conan Gray, fans are now hopeful that this moment could eventually result in the collaboration they’ve been waiting for since 2020.