"This really might be your best work to date"- Fans thrilled as LE SSERAFIM unveils trailer of 'Born Fire' from their 5th mini album, HOT

On Thursday, February 20, LE SSERAFIM released the trailer, Born Fire, for their upcoming fifth mini-album, HOT. The album is expected to be released on March 1 at 1 pm KST, and many fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

In the trailer, the members are seen dressed in white dresses and are placed as displays in a museum or an exhibition. The trailer shows people walking around the members while observing and admiring them. Towards the end of the trailer, a small grey animated cat made an appearance, standing amongst the viewers.

Many fans and netizens found the trailer very intriguing and loved the concept's experimental take. Following the trailer release, fans couldn't stop talking about the same and were naturally thrilled to see what the upcoming album had in store for them. Here are a few fan reactions to LE SSERAFIM's Born Fire mini-album trailer:

"@IM_LESSERAFIM this really might be your best work to date OMG," a fan wrote on X.

"Lesserafim truly is a mother of concept on K-pop," stated a fan.

"THIS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA LIKE OH MY GODDDD," added another fan.

"one thing abt them is that they're gonna eat with their trailers every single time," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens praised the K-pop girl group for their impressive and unique trailer release from their upcoming album.

"they're actually allergic to not serving with these concepts i'm SO excited," stated a fan.

"this is the single coolest thing ive ever seen," added an X user.

"NO ONE is at their level I'm sorry I get why the haters are mad 24/7," commented another X user.

All you need to know about LE SSERAFIM and their recent activities

LE SSERAFIM is a five-member K-pop girl group that debuted under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in May 2022. The group consists of five members, namely Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. The group originally had a total of six members until the departure of the member Kim Garam in July 2022.

The group rose to fame with songs like Fearless, Antifragile, Unforgiven, Perfect Night, and more. LE SSERAFIM has also bagged several awards such as the Asia Artist Awards' Rookie of the Year in 2022, Asian Pop Music Awards' Record of the Year for their album Easy in 2024, Top Global K-pop song at Billboard Music Awards for Perfect Night in 2024, etc.

Most recently, in November 2024, they made their first appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards and were nominated for three categories, Best Push, Best New, and Best K-pop, out which they won Best Push. They also released a Japanese single called Star Signs in the same month which was a campaign track for the Japanese brand, Lumine.

In December 2024, the group rolled out their third Japanese single, Crazy. In February 2025, Source Music announced the release of their upcoming EP, HOT, on March 14.

