“This is so tone deaf”: Netizens divided over SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s latest post displaying guns and bullets 

On Monday, October 20, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu uploaded a thread of images on his Instagram account. The pictures showcased the idol's day out in Los Angeles following the group's concert at the BMO Stadium on October 16 and 17 as part of their NEW_ World Tour. However, the post also consisted of pictures of the idol at a gun range in Los Angeles alongside close-up shots of guns and bullets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere were also two videos of the idol shooting at the gun range as part of his latest Instagram post. This sparked a large controversy among netizens, as several people expressed that Mingyu, given his popularity and influence as a K-pop idol, shouldn't be promoting guns. People pointed out that South Korea has strict laws against gun violence. Though the idol was practicing shooting at a Los Angeles gun range, netizens explained that his post about guns and shooting in the United States, a country that's currently facing mass shootings and gun violence, was tone deaf and insensitive to the social crisis. Regardless of the current affairs, netizens also stated that it was unnecessary to promote harmful and violent interests like gun shooting.On the other hand, fans defended the idol by stating that he was practicing a hobby at a legal gun range and that the speculations about SEVENTEEN Mingyu promoting gun violence were a stretch. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same: &quot;I have been a SVT fan since 2015, but I feel so disappointed in Mingyu and his latest post. Promoting gun violence? Why is he promoting war weapons? This is so tone deaf #Disappointed&quot; said a fanTaehyung's Veins⁷ Jiminiee Day 🐥 @Y00ngi_TheDilfLINKI have been a SVT fan since 2015 but I feel so disappointed in Mingyu and his latest post. Promoting gun violence? Why is he promoting war weapons? This is so tone deaf #DisappointedMore fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with SEVENTEEN Mingyu's recent Instagram post and criticized the idol for the same.smeagle @smiegggsssLINKVery weird since SK has strict gun control laws &amp; he’s posting this in the US where gun violence is a health crisis &amp; mass shootings at schools have increased in recent years. Tone deaf &amp; insensitivekatye⁷ @btsxznnLINKDo you know how many children die in the US from gun use? Mingyu shouldn't be promoting that, especially if he's not in SM or a soldier. That's totally wrong, and you shouldn't justify it.Lari @jeaykayLINKExactly and posting that to your millions of followers??? just crazyJINius prince⁷ 💜 @JJ01263LINKAre these idols not expected to set a good example for their stans?On the other hand, fans continued to defend and justify the idol's post since it was captured from a legal gun range.cam ✮ @ruesvtLINKimagine being this pressed over bullet pics from a legal firing range. wild. get a job.B9n ☆ @twicetanpopperLINKThis is so performative there's no way you are genuinely upset about this 😭 it's a shooting range and he took pictures why are yall acting like he shot someone.Marks_lemonade @20_bhangLINKHe’s literally in a regulated area where he can shoot guns, are you f*cking dumb?liyaaa ❀ @miidaheeLINKam i not woke enough?? replies acting like he shot up schools with these bullets 😭All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's ongoing NEW_ World Tour: Dates, venues, and moreSEVENTEEN kickstarted their fifth world tour, NEW_, with a two-day show at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, on September 13 and 14. All the members of the group, other than Hoshi, Woozi, and Wonwoo, who are currently enlisted in the military, will be participating in the world tour.Here's the complete list of dates and venues for SEVENTEEN's NEW_ World Tour:September 13 - Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Incheon, South KoreaSeptember 14 - Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Incheon, South KoreaSeptember 27 - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, ChinaSeptember 28 - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, ChinaOctober 11 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, United StatesOctober 16 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United StatesOctober 17 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United StatesOctober 21 - Moody Center, Austin, United StatesOctober 22 - Moody Center, Austin, United StatesOctober 26 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, United StatesOctober 27 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, United StatesOctober 29 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United StatesOctober 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United StatesNovember 27 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, JapanNovember 29 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, JapanNovember 30 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, JapanDecember 4 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, JapanDecember 6 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, JapanDecember 7 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, JapanDecember 11 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, JapanDecember 12 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, JapanDecember 20 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, JapanDecember 21 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, JapanTherefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to the upcoming shows as part of SEVENTEEN's NEW_ World Tour.