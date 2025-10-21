  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “This is so tone deaf”: Netizens divided over SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s latest post displaying guns and bullets 

“This is so tone deaf”: Netizens divided over SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s latest post displaying guns and bullets 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 21, 2025 11:18 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Image via Instagram/@min9yu_k)

On Monday, October 20, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu uploaded a thread of images on his Instagram account. The pictures showcased the idol's day out in Los Angeles following the group's concert at the BMO Stadium on October 16 and 17 as part of their NEW_ World Tour. However, the post also consisted of pictures of the idol at a gun range in Los Angeles alongside close-up shots of guns and bullets.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There were also two videos of the idol shooting at the gun range as part of his latest Instagram post. This sparked a large controversy among netizens, as several people expressed that Mingyu, given his popularity and influence as a K-pop idol, shouldn't be promoting guns. People pointed out that South Korea has strict laws against gun violence.

Though the idol was practicing shooting at a Los Angeles gun range, netizens explained that his post about guns and shooting in the United States, a country that's currently facing mass shootings and gun violence, was tone deaf and insensitive to the social crisis. Regardless of the current affairs, netizens also stated that it was unnecessary to promote harmful and violent interests like gun shooting.

Ad

On the other hand, fans defended the idol by stating that he was practicing a hobby at a legal gun range and that the speculations about SEVENTEEN Mingyu promoting gun violence were a stretch. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I have been a SVT fan since 2015, but I feel so disappointed in Mingyu and his latest post. Promoting gun violence? Why is he promoting war weapons? This is so tone deaf #Disappointed" said a fan
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens expressed their displeasure with SEVENTEEN Mingyu's recent Instagram post and criticized the idol for the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, fans continued to defend and justify the idol's post since it was captured from a legal gun range.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about SEVENTEEN's ongoing NEW_ World Tour: Dates, venues, and more

SEVENTEEN kickstarted their fifth world tour, NEW_, with a two-day show at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, on September 13 and 14. All the members of the group, other than Hoshi, Woozi, and Wonwoo, who are currently enlisted in the military, will be participating in the world tour.

Ad

Here's the complete list of dates and venues for SEVENTEEN's NEW_ World Tour:

  • September 13 - Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Incheon, South Korea
  • September 14 - Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, Incheon, South Korea
  • September 27 - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, China
  • September 28 - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, China
  • October 11 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, United States
  • October 16 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United States
  • October 17 - BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, United States
  • October 21 - Moody Center, Austin, United States
  • October 22 - Moody Center, Austin, United States
  • October 26 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, United States
  • October 27 - Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, United States
  • October 29 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United States
  • October 30 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C., United States
  • November 27 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan
  • November 29 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan
  • November 30 - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan
  • December 4 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan
  • December 6 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan
  • December 7 - Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan
  • December 11 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
  • December 12 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
  • December 20 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan
  • December 21 - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to the upcoming shows as part of SEVENTEEN's NEW_ World Tour.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications