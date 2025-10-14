TXT's Soobin, ENHYPEN, aespa, and more - W Korea’s rumored event guest list sparks buzz: When & where to watch, lineup, & all you need to know

W Korea will celebrate the 20th edition of its LOVE YOUR W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event on October 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm KST. It is scheduled to take place in the Grand Ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu. A live broadcast, furthermore, is also planned to begin at 6:30 pm KST on YouTube. The occasion will also feature a red carpet. The campaign was established in 2006, at a time when public awareness of breast cancer was limited. Over two decades, it has granted 1.1 billion KRW. About 500 readers have acquired specialized women’s health screenings. Celebs, multinational artists, the Korea Breast Health Foundation, and corroborating readers have propelled the movement onwards. These gala arrangements and parties fund screenings and treatment for women from low-income groups. This year, W Korea teams with Ugo Rondinone, a Swiss contemporary artist. His works concentrate on stones, suns, moons, clouds, trees, and rainbows. Here’s the complete lineup of all celebrities expected to appear.W Korea's star-studded K-Pop guest listThis year’s rumored lineup of K-pop stars for W Korea’s occasion features several of the industry’s most notable names. Here’s the entire list.Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Seungmin)aespa (Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning)TXT (Soobin)ENHYPEN (Sunghoon, Jake, Jungwon)LE SSERAFIM (Chaewon, Kazuha)MONSTA X (Shownu, Hyungwon)ITZY (Yeji, Yuna)i-dle (Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, Yuqi)ILLIT (Yoona, Mocha, Minju, Wonhee, Iroha)KiiiKiii (Ji-yu, Lee Sol, Soo Yi, Ha-eum, Kiya)NMIXX (Haewon, Seol Yoon)ALICE (formerly ELRIS)All Day Project (Annie, Tarzan, Bailey, Youngseo, Woo Chan)IVE (Ray, An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young)Woo Won-jaTaeyangW Korea's star-studded Korean actors &amp; other artists' guest listLee Chae-min &amp; Byeon Woo-seok (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____, @byeonwooseok)Not just K-pop idols and acts, over 45 prominent figures from the Korean entertainment industry are also rumored to attend. Below is the full lineup.Won Ji-anLee Dong-hwiLee Min-hoLee Su-jiLee Soo-hyukLee Young-aeLee Yoo-miLee Joon-hyukLee Jun-hoLee Chae-minIm Soo-jungIm Ji-yeonJo Yu-riChoo Young-wooCode KunstKrystalHa Jung-wooHwa SaHyoyeonGo SooGo Hyun-jungGong MyungGrayKim Min-haKim Se-jeongKim Young-kwangKim Young-daeKim Ji-seokNoh Sang-hyunNoh Jeong-uiDEXMoon So-riBalming TigerPark Gyu-youngPark Eun-binPark Jae-beomByun Woo-seokSuhyunJang Yoon-juJeon So-niJeon So-miJeon Yeo-binJung Ryeo-wonJung Hae-inW Korea is a premier South Korean fashion and culture magazine. Launched in 2005, it has a strong presence in both print and online formats.