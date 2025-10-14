  • home icon
  TXT's Soobin, ENHYPEN, aespa, and more - W Korea's rumored event guest list sparks buzz: When & where to watch, lineup, & all you need to know

TXT's Soobin, ENHYPEN, aespa, and more - W Korea’s rumored event guest list sparks buzz: When & where to watch, lineup, & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:13 GMT
TXT
TXT's Soobin, ENHYPEN & aespa alleged to attend LOVE YOUR W event (Image via Instagram/@page.soobin, @ENHYPEN_members, @aespa_official)

W Korea will celebrate the 20th edition of its LOVE YOUR W Breast Cancer Awareness charity event on October 15, 2025, at 8:00 pm KST. It is scheduled to take place in the Grand Ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu.

A live broadcast, furthermore, is also planned to begin at 6:30 pm KST on YouTube. The occasion will also feature a red carpet. The campaign was established in 2006, at a time when public awareness of breast cancer was limited. Over two decades, it has granted 1.1 billion KRW. About 500 readers have acquired specialized women’s health screenings.

Celebs, multinational artists, the Korea Breast Health Foundation, and corroborating readers have propelled the movement onwards. These gala arrangements and parties fund screenings and treatment for women from low-income groups.

This year, W Korea teams with Ugo Rondinone, a Swiss contemporary artist. His works concentrate on stones, suns, moons, clouds, trees, and rainbows. Here’s the complete lineup of all celebrities expected to appear.

W Korea's star-studded K-Pop guest list

This year’s rumored lineup of K-pop stars for W Korea’s occasion features several of the industry’s most notable names. Here’s the entire list.

  • Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Seungmin)
  • aespa (Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning)
  • TXT (Soobin)
  • ENHYPEN (Sunghoon, Jake, Jungwon)
  • LE SSERAFIM (Chaewon, Kazuha)
  • MONSTA X (Shownu, Hyungwon)
  • ITZY (Yeji, Yuna)
  • i-dle (Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Shuhua, Yuqi)
  • ILLIT (Yoona, Mocha, Minju, Wonhee, Iroha)
  • KiiiKiii (Ji-yu, Lee Sol, Soo Yi, Ha-eum, Kiya)
  • NMIXX (Haewon, Seol Yoon)
  • ALICE (formerly ELRIS)
  • All Day Project (Annie, Tarzan, Bailey, Youngseo, Woo Chan)
  • IVE (Ray, An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young)
  • Woo Won-ja
  • Taeyang
W Korea's star-studded Korean actors & other artists' guest list

Lee Chae-min &amp; Byeon Woo-seok (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____, @byeonwooseok)
Lee Chae-min & Byeon Woo-seok (Image via Instagram/@l.c.m____, @byeonwooseok)

Not just K-pop idols and acts, over 45 prominent figures from the Korean entertainment industry are also rumored to attend. Below is the full lineup.

  • Won Ji-an
  • Lee Dong-hwi
  • Lee Min-ho
  • Lee Su-ji
  • Lee Soo-hyuk
  • Lee Young-ae
  • Lee Yoo-mi
  • Lee Joon-hyuk
  • Lee Jun-ho
  • Lee Chae-min
  • Im Soo-jung
  • Im Ji-yeon
  • Jo Yu-ri
  • Choo Young-woo
  • Code Kunst
  • Krystal
  • Ha Jung-wooHwa Sa
  • Hyoyeon
  • Go Soo
  • Go Hyun-jung
  • Gong Myung
  • Gray
  • Kim Min-ha
  • Kim Se-jeong
  • Kim Young-kwang
  • Kim Young-dae
  • Kim Ji-seok
  • Noh Sang-hyun
  • Noh Jeong-ui
  • DEX
  • Moon So-ri
  • Balming Tiger
  • Park Gyu-young
  • Park Eun-bin
  • Park Jae-beom
  • Byun Woo-seok
  • Suhyun
  • Jang Yoon-ju
  • Jeon So-ni
  • Jeon So-mi
  • Jeon Yeo-bin
  • Jung Ryeo-won
  • Jung Hae-in

W Korea is a premier South Korean fashion and culture magazine. Launched in 2005, it has a strong presence in both print and online formats.

