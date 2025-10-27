Walking on Thin Ice ending explained: Did Lee Gyeong commit suicide, and what does Eun-su's final act mean?

The finale of Walking on Thin Ice (also known as Eun-su’s Good Day) aired on KBS2 on October 26, 2025. The drama concluded a 12-episode run as a crime thriller. It stars Lee Young-ae, Kim Young-kwang, and Park Yong-woo. It is directed by Song Hyun-wook and Park Hyun-suk. The plot of the series followed Kang Eun-su, a desperate housewife. She inadvertently becomes involved in drug trafficking in order to pay for her husband's hospital treatment.As the story progresses in Walking on Thin Ice, she forms an uncomfortable partnership with Lee Gyeong, an art teacher. The latter's double life put them both into physical danger and moral peril. The last episode left viewers uncertain about Lee Gyeong's fate, but the emotional devastation was gripping.He learned that 10 years ago, his father had betrayed him while being aware of his innocence. Lee Gyeong stood on a rooftop as he threw the remaining drugs. He then looked over the city and stepped forward.Although the show didn’t explicitly show his death, the scene somewhat implied that he took his own life. It symbolized the end of his struggle against guilt and betrayal. Meanwhile, Kang Eun-su’s ending showed redemption rather than despair.Once she finished her prison sentence, she arrived home and found the drugs she had hidden before. She decided to break her past and have a fresh start. This is symbolized by her flushing the drugs down the toilet.While Gyeong’s implied death marked the tragic cost of truth and betrayal, Eun-su’s final act served as the moral closure of the series. Her choice to destroy what once destroyed her family represented survival and quiet repentance. It contrasted with Gyeong’s emotional collapse.More about Walking on Thin Ice ending and season 2 possibilitiesIn the finale of Walking on Thin Ice, Eun-su’s story came full circle. She lived a lonely life burdened by guilt after she lost her husband and her daughter’s trust. When Gyeong took responsibility during their interrogation, it saved her and gave him a fleeting sense of purpose.He was later cleared of accusations by reinvestigating his old case; however, it brought no comfort. This is because soon after, he discovered his father’s betrayal. It was a revelation that pushed him to the edge, figuratively and literally.athena_ᱬ @aathenaxoxoLINKIn the end, they paid the highest price. They lost everyone they tried to protect. And their story didn’t end in happiness, because sometimes, reality doesn’t allow it 😔 #WalkingOnThinIceEp12 #WalkingOnThinIce #LeeYoungAe #KimYoungKwangWalking on Thin Ice's final scenes portrayed both characters’ destinies as reflections of their choices. Eun-su’s cleansing act was her way of reclaiming the humanity she had lost. Meanwhile, Gyeong’s possible su*c*de represented the irreversible weight of a broken conscience.Director Song Hyun-wook's decision to keep the ending of Gyeong open-ended challenged viewers to guess whether redemption can ever truly erase guilt.As of now, neither KBS2 nor the creators have confirmed a second season of Walking on Thin Ice. A narrative continuation seems unlikely because the storyline has closed the primary characters’ emotional journeys.For international audiences, Walking on Thin Ice is available to stream on platforms such as Viki, Kocowa, and Wavve.