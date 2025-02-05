"We chose the right person to stan" - MOAs praise TXT's Taehyun for donating 25 Million Won to support underprivileged youth on his birthday

TXT's Taehyun is getting all the praise from MOAs, and for a good reason. To celebrate his 23rd birthday on February 5, Taehyun donated 25 million won to the Community Chest of Korea's Love Fruit Campaign. The donation will help the development of art and culture among underprivileged youth.

Netizens took to the internet to laud his generous gesture to help those in need.

"we chose the right person to stan," a fan commented.

" A splendid ode to generosity, crafting ripples of kindness in the vast ocean of social awareness!" another fan reacted.

" That's something a real prince will do, " a fan commented.

"A virtuous cycle will make your heart happier and your life more secure. This will attract more kind MOAs~ Well done! You wonderful, kind cuties, Love you all," another fan wrote.

Many fans also pointed out that this is not the first time Taehyun has generously donated to a social cause. He donated to the same organisation last year as well, showcasing his commitment to giving back to society.

"Taehyun donated 25 million won to the Community Chest of Korea, continuing his tradition of giving back on his birthday. This isn’t the first time he previously made a similar donation to celebrate as well. My angel tyunie," a fan wrote.

"Taehyun donated 25 million won last year as well to support educational programs for the culturally underprivileged youth to help young people in culturally underprivileged areas he's so so precious and pure hearted how can you not love him," another fan added.

"Taehyun donating 25 million on every his birthday every year my angel that's why you are so so loved, youre so kind and amazing your existence is such a blessing im so proud to be your fan," a fan said.

Taehyun hoped that his contribution could make a positive impact on someone's life

Taehyun spoke about the donation and expressed his delight that his contribution could help improve someone’s life, which led him to decide to contribute again to the same organisation.

"I really wanted to repay the love of my fans, so it's meaningful that I can participate in the donation on my birthday this year as well. I was proud to hear that my donation last year helped many people, and I decided to donate to the same place again," he said.

He emphasised the importance of having someone's support, which can give strength and motivation to keep going. He added:

"I know how much support and interest from others can give strength to a person, so I hope that small sharing can help someone."

TXT will start the Europen leg of their Act: Promise World Tour with concerts in Barcelona, London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam. The group is also holding two new concerts in Macau in May 2025. This concert announcement in January 2025 comes after the group took a long period of rest.

