On February 13, 2025, South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that the production team of Single’s Inferno 4 shared their thoughts on Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an’s intimate moment in Paradise, which sparked discussions among viewers. On February 11, the Netflix dating reality show concluded season 4 with new pairings and significant developments.

Following the season’s conclusion, the show’s directors—Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, and Park Su-ji—gathered at a café in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, to discuss the season’s highlights. One of the most talked-about moments was Jun-seo and Si-an spending the night together in the same bed, a first for the series.

Their actions shocked the panelists, including Hong Jin-kyung, Dex, and Hanhae, who seemingly reacted with disbelief.

Addressing the alleged controversy, the director of Single’s Inferno, Park Su-ji emphasized that the scene was presented as it happened, with no editing or manipulation. As translated by Google, PD Park Su-ji said,

"Actually, there were no other edited scenes besides that one. What you saw is all there. The cameras were there. We didn't do any artificial editing."

She explained that cameras were present at all times, ensuring that everything shown was an accurate portrayal of the couple’s dynamic. The editing process, she added, was focused on conveying the emotional connection of the contestants rather than shaping the narrative to fit viewer expectations.

The team of Single’s Inferno did not deliberately highlight certain keywords like "bed" or "sleeping together," but they acknowledged their surprise at the situation since nothing similar had occurred in previous seasons.

All about Single’s Inferno 4 and its makers’ discussions

Single’s Inferno is a dating reality show where singles are stranded on a remote island called “Inferno” with minimal amenities. Contestants can only escape by forming connections and earning a chance to visit “Paradise,” a luxurious resort where they can enjoy exclusive dates.

Reflecting on Single’s Inferno 4’s impact and the aforementioned moment, director Kim Jae-won stated:

"The panelists may have been shocked because it happened in front of the cameras, but in reality, it’s not a big deal. It’s natural for young men and women in their twenties who are dating or developing feelings for each other."

He continued:

"The sparks between them were undeniable. I believe we captured this well, and it reflects the unique charm of this season. Among all seasons, Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Sian were the most genuine contestants, lowering their guard and expressing their emotions without pretense. I anticipate even more positive reactions from viewers because sincerity always prevails."

According to him, their authenticity made them stand out among past contestants, as they openly expressed their feelings without pretense.

Single’s Inferno has gained massive popularity worldwide, with its previous seasons ranking in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English TV shows. Season 2 garnered 65.08 million viewing hours, and season 3 maintained its position in the Top 10 for five consecutive weeks, appearing in the rankings of 31 countries.

With the fourth season of Single’s Inferno now fully available for streaming on Netflix, the anticipation for Single’s Inferno 5 is already growing.

The next season promises to bring even more surprises, further cementing the show’s place as one of the most engaging reality dating series on the platform.

