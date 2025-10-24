6 Fantasy Adventures to Watch If You Were Charmed by How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon brought revolution to the fantasy entertainment. This film follows Hiccup, a young Viking who does not follow tradition by connecting with a dragon called Toothless.

The developing relationship between the dragon and the boy becomes the main plot. Their friendship changed an entire community's understanding of these enormous creatures.

It explored themes of courage and acceptance. The popularity of How to Train Your Dragon proved that fantasy adventures could be both deeply moving and thrilling.

For viewers who are seeking similar experiences, the following fantasy adventures capture the same thrill and adventure.

Song of the Sea, Kubo and the Two Strings, Wolfwalkers, and three other fantasy adventures to watch if you liked watching How to Train Your Dragon

1) The Secret of Kells

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story takes audiences to medieval Ireland. Young Brendan lives in a protected abbey surrounded by walls that are built to keep any threat out

However, as the story progresses, a master illuminator shows up with an unfinished manuscript. Brendan ventures into the huge forest beyond the walls. There, he meets Aisling, a mysterious fairy girl who turns into his guide. Together, they tackle dark forces and ancient spirits.

The movie features unique animation with detailed Celtic patterns. Each frame looks like illuminated art. Like How to Train Your Dragon, this tale celebrates bravery and creativity.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Song of the Sea

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this movie follows Ben and his little sister, Saoirse, on a whimsical journey. In the story, Saorise is unable to speak, but she possesses an ancient power.

She is the last of the selkies, mythical creatures who transform into seal form and humans. When supernatural beings start turning to rigid stone, the siblings must take action. They travel across Ireland to save the fairy world from disappearing. The movie draws from Irish folklore and legend.

Its intricate animation creates a unique atmosphere. Much like How to Train Your Dragon, the story centres on an eccentric bond between characters.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Kubo and the Two Strings

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie blends Japanese mythology with stop-motion animation. Kubo lives a quiet life with his mother in a mountain village. He tells stories using magical origami that comes to life through his music. When ancient spirits from his past come back, Kuno must flee.

He embarks on a quest with two distinctive companions. Monkey, a stern protector, and Bettle, a samurai, join his quest. Together, they look for legendary armor that can defeat a vengeful Moon King. The movie crafts every scene with intricate detail. Like How to Train Your Dragon, it shows a young hero who must discover inner strength.

This movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Wolfwalkers

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story is set in the 1650s. The premise of the movie follows Robyn, a young girl who arrives in Kilkenny with her father, a hunter tasked with clearing wolves from the forest.

She aspires to become a hunter herself, but is compelled to stay within the walls of the town. Everything transforms when she meets Mebh, a wild girl who resides in the forest.

Mebh belongs to the Wolfwalkers, individuals who transform into wolves when they fall asleep. Their friendship subverts the divide between the wild nature and the civilised city. Similar to How to Train Your Dragon, the story challenges prejudice against misunderstood supernatural creatures.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Raya and the Last Dragon

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this story takes place in Kumandra, a land inspired by Southeast Asian cultures. Many years ago, dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity from dangerous spirits.

Eventually, the spirits come back, and the divided kingdoms are once again consumed by tragedy. Raya, a witty warrior, searches for the last surviving dragon. She finds Sisu, a water dragon who lacks confidence despite her strength.

Raya should gather pieces of a magical gem spread across hostile territories. She learns that trust matters more than power alone. Like How to Train Your Dragon, it highlights the partnership and genuine connection between dragon and human.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Sea Beast

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie reimagines monster hunting as a celebrated profession. Sailors brave the oceans to battle giant sea creatures that threaten their kingdom.

Jacob, a skilled hunter, expects to inherit his captain's ship after proving himself. However, his plans change when Maisie, a stowaway orphan, appears on board. She questions everything the hunters believe about the beasts they finish.

Their ship encounters Red, a huge sea creature with a fearsome reputation. What follows challenges generations of embedded fear and hatred. The parallel to How to Train Your Dragon runs deep in the story structure.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Nimona

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The story brings together a shapeshifting teen and a disgraced knight. Ballister Goldenlion stands accused of killing the queen. Nimona, who can transform into any beast, offers to help clear his name. She shifts between animal, human, and monster forms at will.

Her chaotic energy contrasts with Ballister's careful planning. As they investigate the conspiracy against him, a more intense truth emerges about the kingdom's foundation. The movie boasts a unique aesthetic and a rebellious vibe throughout. Like How to Train Your Dragon, it questions who the world labels as monsters.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

How to Train Your Dragon opened pathways to fantasy worlds where understanding takes over prejudice. These six productions carry forward that spirit through eccentric cultural lenses and artistic fashion.

