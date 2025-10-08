7 Brett Goldstein Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'All of You'

Brett Goldstein has established his position as a reliable actor in the entertainment industry. His role in All of You displays his range as a performer. The premise of this romantic drama follows two people as they navigate timing and love across three distinct stages of their lives. Brett Goldstein brings authenticity and warmth to his character.

His acting reminds audiences why he has developed such a devoted following. Over the years, Brett Goldstein has appeared in several projects that showcase his versatility. From drama to comedy, his work spans a range of genres. He acts, writes, and creates stories that resonate with viewers.

His work includes both memorable supporting parts and leading roles. For viewers who enjoyed his latest movie, there are plenty of other productions worth exploring. Here are seven shows and movies featuring Brett Goldstein that require attention.

SuperBob, Soulmates, Derek, and four other Brett Goldstein movies and shows to watch if you liked him in All of You

1) Ted Lasso

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ted Lasso turned into a cultural phenomenon. Goldstein embodies the role of Roy Kent, a veteran footballer with a rough exterior and a heart beneath the gruff edges. The series follows an American coach hired to manage a struggling English Football club.

Brett Goldstein earned several Emmy Awards for his acting. Roy Kent is a fading star dealing with retirement. His journey involves finding a new purpose and accepting change. The character delivers sharp one-liners while displaying vulnerability.

Goldstein also served as a writer on the show. His dual contribution shaped the series's emotional core. The series blends genuine emotion and humor. It explores themes of community, second chances, and redemption.

The show is available on Apple TV+ for viewers to watch.

2) SuperBob

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film presents a distinctive side of the superhero genre. Goldstein co-wrote and stars in this independent British movie. The story centers on Bob, a postal worker who gains superpowers after a meteor strike. He becomes Britain's only superhero but encounters loneliness and bureaucracy.

Goldstein plays the titular character with adapt charm. Bob deals with government oversight, the challenge of finding love, and paperwork. The movie explores what happens when extraordinary abilities intersect with ordinary life.

It strips away spectacle to focus on human connection. The low-budget production proves that compelling narratives do not require massive effects.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Shrinking

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The movie reunites Goldstein with the Ted Lasso creative unit. The Apple TV+ series follows a therapist who starts telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Brett Goldstein embodies a supporting role along with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

The series tackles loss, healing, and unconventional methods. His character adds nuance to the other cast. The show explores how people cope with grief and transformation.

His performance complements the series's blend of drama and comedy. Brett Goldstein continues to work with creators who value character driven storytelling. His presence elevates sequences without overshadowing the central narrative.

The show is available on Apple TV+ for viewers to watch.

4) Uncle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show displays Goldstein in a British sitcom setting. The show features Nick Helm as a struggling musician who becomes a guardian to his nephew. Brett Goldstien embodies the role of a recurring character in the chaotic and menacing world.

The series captures the complexities of adult life and the unexpected responsibilities that come with it. The show ran for three seasons on Channel 4. It features the kind of character surrounding humor that British television does well. Brett Goldstein appears along with a talented ensemble.

His performance in this narrative predates his overall fame. The show displays his foundation in British comedy. The series's humor comes from flawed individuals trying their best. Goldstein fits organically into this framework of flawed characters.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Soulmates

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents a science fiction anthology series. The show imagines a world where a test can identify one's perfect romantic match. Brett Goldstein appears in one episode of this AMC show.

Each instalment tells a standalone tale about technology and love merging. The episode featuring him explores the consequences of guaranteed compatibility. The show questions whether knowing one's soulmate dismisses the beauty of discovering.

His performance adds weight to these philosophical questions. The anthology format allows him to inhabit an entirely different character. Soulmate displays his range beyond comedy. The science fiction setting provides a refreshing context for examining relationships.

This show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Derek

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The show gave Brett Goldstein early exposure in a Ricky Gervais production. The show follows staff and residents at a nursing home. Brett Goldstein embodies the role of a care worker in this heartwarming comedy-drama.

The series focuses on kindness and the people society often overlooks. His character provides grounded support with the ensemble. The show drew both criticism and praise for its approach. His role displays his early work in British television.

The show explores themes of community and compassion. Brett Goldstein holds his own along with established performers. The series's setting allows for both touching moments and humor.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Adult Life Skills

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie features Brett Goldstein in a supporting role. The movie follows a woman in her late teens who lives in her mother's shed. She creates videos with her thumbs and shies away from adult responsibilities.

Brett Goldstein embodies a character within her small Yorkshire community. The movie captures the struggle of moving forward after loss. His acting adds to the story's authentic feel. The movie won awards at film festivals for its authentic portrayal of grief and loss. The film strikes a balance between genuine emotion and quirky humor. His appearance shows his commitment to independent British cinema.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Brett Goldstein has developed a career worth following. His work spans drama, comedy, and everything in between. Each project reveals new dimensions of his talent.

