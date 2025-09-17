7 Pierson Fode Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'The Wrong Paris'

Pierson Fode stars as the witty bachelor Trey in Netflix's romantic comedy The Wrong Paris. The premise of the story follows Dawn, portrayed by Miranda Cosgrove, who joins a dating show, assuming it takes place in Paris, France. She requires money for art school in the real Paris.

Ad

But the show actually shoots in Paris, Texas. Dawn tries to get eliminated from the show. However, she falls for the bachelor unknowingly. Pierson Fode portrays Trey, the wealthy and charming bachelor at the centre of the reality dating show.

His character must choose between different contestants while navigating the drama of reality television. Fode brings depth and charm to the role of a man looking for real love. The film premiered on Netflix in September 2025. It blends comedy, romance, and reality TV satire.

Ad

Trending

Here is the detailed filmography of Pierson Fode, where he displayed his exceptional skills and garnered critical acclaim.

Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, Indigenous, Animal Kingdom, and four other Pierson Fode movies and shows to watch if you liked her in The Wrong Paris

1)The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Fode was featured in the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Thomas Forrester. The series follows the Forrester family and their fashion empire in Los Angeles. Thomas is the son of Caroline Spencer and Ridge Forrester. He works as a fashion designer for Forrester Creations.

Ad

Thomas has a complex romantic relationship on the show. His character often creates drama and conflict within the family business. Pierson Fode embodied Thomas from 2015 to 2017. The role displayed his dramatic acting potential. Soap operas require actors to deliver emotional performances every day. Fode tackled the demanding schedule well.

His acting earned recognition from soap opera viewers. The character has a complicated personality with both bad and good qualities. This gave Pierson Fode space to explore unique acting aspects.

Ad

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Jessie

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Disney Channel's Jessie featured Pierson Fode in a recurring role as Brooks. The series starred Debby Ryan as a small city girl who became a New York City nanny. She is employed with the Ross family, caring for their four adopted kids. Brooks appears to be a love interest for one of the characters. His episodes brought teenage drama and romance to the show. The series ran from 2011 to 2015 and was recognized by Disney's target viewers.

Ad

Pierson Fode's appearance marked an early television credit. Performing on a Disney Channel show exposed him to a younger audience. The experience helped him understand the value of family-oriented entertainment. His character, Brooks, was well-received by the viewers. The role displayed his potential to work in separate genres.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This romantic comedy featured Pierson Fode opposite Victoria Justice. The movie tells the story of best friends Ely and Naomi, who share everything, including a list of people they agree not to kiss.

Ad

The film explores their friendship when romantic complications arise. Fode portrays Ely, Naomi's gay best friend, who becomes a main character in the conflict. The story explores romantic jealousy and friendship boundaries. When Ely breaks their no-kiss rule, their friendship encounters sincere challenges. The movie deals with themes of love, loyalty, and growing up.

Pierson Fode's acting as Ely required comedic timing and emotional range. The character navigates complicated relationships throughout the film. Working with Victoria Justice gave Fode experience with established young adult performers.

Ad

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4)The Man from Toronto

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This action-comedy, The Man from Toronto, featured Pierson Fode alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The movie follows a case of mistaken identity when Hart's character is mistaken for a real assassin known as The Man From Toronto. This film blends comedic situations and action sequences. Fode appears in a supporting role within the ensemble cast. Working with an established celebrity like Kevin Hart provided valuable experience.

Ad

Movies of such a genre require precise timing for both stunts and humor. The movie was a Netflix original production with a major budget. This gave Fode exposure to big-budget production. Pierson Fode's appearance displayed his potential to work in separate movie genres.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Indigenous

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This horror movie marked one of Fode's earliest leading roles. He portrayed Trevor, one of a group of friends who travel to Panama for a holiday.

Ad

The friends decide to explore a forbidden area despite local warnings. They encounter the legendary creature known as the Chupacabra. The movie blends survival elements and monster horror. Trevor and his friends must fight for their lives against the monster. The film was shot on location in Panama, providing raw jungle settings. Horror movies require actors to convey genuine terror and fear.

Fode had to master the physical demands of the genre. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2014. Pierson Fode's work in Indigenous studies displayed his commitment to separate roles.

Ad

6) Animal Kingdom

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The crime drama featured Fode in a guest appearance. The show follows the Cody crime family in Southern California. They run several criminal enterprises while avoiding law enforcement. The show focuses on family dynamics within the criminal organization.

Ad

Fode's character becomes involved in the family's illegal activities. The show was recognized for intense dramatic acting and complicated storylines. Guest roles on established shows provide actors with prestigious credits. This show had a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. Crime dramas often explore difficult choices and moral ambiguity. Pierson Fode's appearance on the show added to his television resume.

7) Leverage: Redemption

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Revival series Leverage: Redemption returned the successful con artist team for new adventures. Pierson Fode appeared in the series as a part of various heists and con games. The show follows a team of thieves who target corrupt, wealthy individuals. They utilize elaborate schemes to steal from the wrong people and help victims.

Ad

Every episode features a separate mark and con strategy. The team includes specialists in grifting, hacking, and theft. Fode's character becomes involved in one of their complicated operations. The original Leverage show had a devoted following. Con artist displays demand, precise timing, and believable acting. Fode adapted well to the series's unique requirements.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Pierson Fode movies and shows to watch if you liked him in The Wrong Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More