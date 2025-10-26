A House of Dynamite soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the film

A House of Dynamite is a 2025 American apocalyptic political thriller film that was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Noah Oppenheim. The story revolves around the frantic and tense response of the U.S. government to a nuclear missile mysteriously launched by an unknown adversary.

A House of Dynamite, which stars Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Tracy Letts, has been described as a gripping, almost real-time shutdown of leadership, responsibility, and disorder under pressure.

A House of Dynamite opened its world premiere in competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2025, where it was awarded the Golden Lion. After its limited theatrical release in the United Kingdom on October 3 and in the United States on October 10, 2025, the film will be available globally on Netflix from October 24, 2025.

What is the soundtrack of A House of Dynamite?

The soundtrack album of A House of Dynamite is a 26-track record that accompanies the film's political urgency and the dramatic side of human beings.

The music by Volker Bertelmann, accentuates the mounting tension in the White House Situation Room, is a mix of ambient stress with some rhythmic beats and orchestral crescendos. Here is the complete list of all the pieces played in the movie:

Inclination Is Flattening (2:47)

White House (2:36)

Prenup Is Ironclad (0:56)

Click Alert (1:16)

DEFCON 2 (1:07)

Move to PEOC (2:01)

Negative Impact (3:02)

Doing Great (2:24)

Leave If You Can (1:57)

Your Orders (1:56)

Hitting a Bullet With a Bullet (2:35)

Suborbital (2:04)

61% (1:38)

Mr. President (2:54)

Why Does That Matter (2:52)

Jake (1:43)

They’re Gonna Back Down (2:16)

Your Orders 2 (1:52)

A House Filled With Dynamite (2:42)

President to WNBA (2:28)

Allow to Brief You (5:00)

Explain the Options (1:36)

Insanity (1:45)

Surrender Or Suicide (1:55)

My Orders (3:13)

No Longer Unimaginable (6:16)

What happens in A House of Dynamite?

A House of Dynamite (Image Via Netflix)

The plot of A House of Dynamite is told as if it happens in real time. It is about the discovery of a single ICBM that is coming over the Pacific and is targeting the United States. At first, it is thought that the missile is a test by North Korea, but later on, the missile's path is found to point to Chicago, which causes the officials to have less than twenty minutes to react, thus escalating the crisis.

In the White House Situation Room, Captain Olivia Walker (Rebecca Ferguson) and her team are taking over the morning shift but only to encounter the unimaginable. DEFCON 2 has been declared by the nation and the President (Idris Elba) has been taken to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center as confusion is spreading.

In the meantime, Secretary of Defense Reid Baker (Jared Harris) is having a hard time handling the national emergency as well as his personal issues when he finds out that his daughter is living in the area of a possible strike.

At the same time, Major Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos) is in charge of missile defense at Fort Greely, Alaska, where he is firing interceptors that, however, fail to destroy the threat.

Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington (Gabriel Basso) is requesting that they keep their cool and be logical even though the pressure on them is increasing by General Anthony Brady (Tracy Letts) who is insistently telling them to retaliate without further delay.

The President, as he is weighing his options, finds it difficult to choose between one and the other, among them, striking back or surrendering. The conversation with Russia makes the situation tenser globally and the threat of nuclear retaliation becomes more and more real.

A House of Dynamite is an ensemble cast featuring Idris Elba as the President of the United States, Rebecca Ferguson as Olivia Walker, Gabriel Basso as Jake Baerington, Jared Harris as Secretary of Defense Reid Baker, and Tracy Letts as General Anthony Brady.

Supporting actors are Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jonah Hauer-King, Jason Clarke, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Interested viewers can watch A House of Dynamite now on Netflix.

