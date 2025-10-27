Bugonia (2025) cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (2025) opened theatrically in the United States on October 24, 2025. The absurdist black comedy is an English-language remake of Save the Green Planet!. The plot follows two men who kidnap a corporate executive, believing she is an alien destined to destroy Earth.
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, Alicia Silverstone, and Cedric Dumornay star in the film. J. Carmen Galindez Barrera, Marc T. Lewis, Vanessa Eng, Momma Cherri, Rafael Lopez Bravo, Teneisha Ellis, and Roger Carvalho are part of the supporting cast.
Main cast and characters of Bugonia (2025)
1) Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller
Emma Stone stars as Michelle Fuller, the head of pharmaceutical company Auxolith. She is abducted in the film by two men who believe she is an extraterrestrial. Her character tries to negotiate her freedom while facing increasing psychological pressure from her kidnappers. Stone went bald for the role.
Emma Stone is an Oscar-winning actress known for her role as Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man. She has previously worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos on The Favourite (2018), Poor Things (2023), and Kinds of Kindness (2024). Stone has appeared in numerous films from a young age, and in 2020, she co-founded a production company with her husband.
2) Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz
Jesse Plemons plays Teddy Gatz, a beekeeper and conspiracy theorist who believes Michelle Fuller is part of an alien invasion. Motivated by personal trauma related to his mother’s illness, Teddy abducts Michelle and keeps her hostage in an effort to protect Earth.
Plemons is known for his role as Landry Clarke in Friday Night Lights, as well as his performances in The Power of the Dog (2021), I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020), Black Mirror, Love & Death, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), and more.
3) Aidan Delbis as Don
Aidan Delbis plays Don, Teddy's cousin and partner in crime. Don helps Teddy during the kidnapping but becomes conflicted as things spiral out of control. The character's loyalty to Teddy and his discomfort are key emotional themes throughout the story.
Delbis is an up-and-coming star, and his role in Bugonia marks one of his earliest significant feature film appearances.
4) Stavros Halkias as Casey
Stavros Halkias plays Casey, a police officer investigating Michelle Fuller's disappearance. Casey and Teddy share a personal history, which influences his work on the case.
Halkias is best known for his stand-up comedy, podcasting, and roles in Let's Start a Cult and the TV series Tires. Bugonia is among his notable film roles.
5) Alicia Silverstone as Sandy Gatz
Alicia Silverstone plays Sandy Gatz, Teddy's mother. A former participant in an Auxolith drug trial, Sandy is left in a coma due to the company's reckless actions. Her condition influences Teddy's behavior throughout the film.
Silverstone previously worked with Lanthimos on The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) and has appeared in films such as Clueless (1995) and Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023).
Supporting cast of Bugonia (2025)
The supporting cast includes:
- Cedric Dumornay as Chris
- J. Carmen Galindez Barrera as Ricky
- Marc T. Lewis as Tony
- Vanessa Eng as Corey
- Momma Cherri (Charita ‘Momma Cherri’ Jones) as Tina
- Rafael Lopez Bravo as Carlos
- Teneisha Ellis as Detective
- Roger Carvalho as Young Detective
Bugonia (2025) was released in the US by Focus Features on October 24, 2025.
