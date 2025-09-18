Director Shawn Levy shares on-set first look at Star Wars: Starfighter with Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray

Shawn Levy posted a photo from the set of Star Wars: Starfighter on his Instagram account on September 17, 2025. The image shows Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on a vessel at sea off Sardinia, Italy. Levy captioned the image

Ad

"Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter".

The post did not include plot details or character names. The image was taken during location work in September 2025. Gosling is in costume with a bruised cheek and gloves, while Gray appeared with a holster. Disney has positioned Starfighter as a standalone film following The Rise of Skywalker, separate from the Skywalker saga.

The project was announced at Star Wars Celebration in April 2025. Jonathan Tropper is credited as writer on the project. The film is set for release in May 2027. Kathleen Kennedy is listed as a producer.

Ad

Trending

Levy described the project at Star Wars Celebration as not a prequel or a sequel. Gosling spoke at an April fan event about the script. Outlets reported the image and its location. The studio has not released plot or character descriptions. Levy began development on the project in 2022.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter production, cast and timeline

Levy shares first on-set look at Star Wars: Starfighter with Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray during sea shoot off Sardinia. (Image via Shawn Levy/Instagram)

Shawn Levy began work on Star Wars: Starfighter in 2022. The Instagram image marks a move to location shooting off Sardinia. The photo shows actors on a vessel. The image was shared by Shawn Levy on September 17 and was reported by industry outlets. The post used the tag #Starfighter and a location marker for the Mediterranean Sea.

Ad

Actor Ryan Reynolds jokingly commented on the Instagram post, writing

"That’s Lake Ontario,"

The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Amy Adams, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman and Daniel Ings. Jonathan Tropper is credited as writer. Kathleen Kennedy is listed as a producer. Shawn Levy is listed as director on production notices. Executive producers include Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen and Josh McLaglen.

Ad

The film is set roughly five years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. The film is set for release on May 28, 2027. The studio has not released plot or character descriptions. Shawn Levy said at Star Wars Celebration that the project is not a prequel or a sequel.

Gosling spoke at a fan event in April about the script and the cast. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on September 17, 2025, Levy said,

Ad

“This is a standalone. It’s not a prequel, not a sequel. It’s a new adventure. It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet.”

The photo confirms location shooting off Sardinia in September 2025. The studio has not released plot, character descriptions or role assignments. Production continues under Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The post provides a production view but does not give plot details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More