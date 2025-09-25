  • home icon
  "Immoral, anti-ethical": Redditors bash Comic Con for resurrecting Stan Lee via AI hologram

"Immoral, anti-ethical": Redditors bash Comic Con for resurrecting Stan Lee via AI hologram

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Sep 25, 2025 12:36 GMT
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios
Lee attends the Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Stan Lee is once again at the center of discussion, years after his passing, because of a new AI hologram project planned for LA Comic Con. Fans on Reddit have voiced sharp reactions to the announcement that attendees will be able to pay for an interactive three-minute conversation with a digital recreation of the Marvel legend. The technology is powered by archival recordings and AI systems that attempt to simulate his speech and personality.

Many users in the r/comicbooks subreddit have criticized the project as being inappropriate. They questioned the ethics of using Lee’s likeness for commercial interaction without his consent. Some suggested that a tribute in the form of a memorial video or documentary would have been more respectful. Others noted that the decision reflects wider debates about AI recreations of public figures.

While the announcement gained attention in media, the most intense reactions have come from fans themselves. Their words capture unease about the balance between honoring a cultural figure and turning him into a product. The conversation reflects not only on Lee’s legacy but also on how technology intersects with memory and fandom.

“Pretty ghoulish tbh.” reacted u/Reddragon351
“I wonder at what point do we realize we’re living in a dystopian black mirror episode.” added u/ImABarbieWhirl
"Absolutely awful, literally puppeting the dead to make money off of them. Just disgusting." said u/DEF3
“I guess it’s just easier than digging up his corpse and Weekend at Bernie’s-ing it through conventions.” said u/Derrick_Mur

Other users described the project as “distasteful” and “crass,” while some compared it to scenes from Weekend at Bernie’s and Black Mirror. One commenter explained that interacting with a hologram built from past clips stripped away the genuine connections fans once had with Stan Lee. Another highlighted concerns over who profits from the project and whether Lee himself would have supported it.

Reddit has a field day with Stan Lee AI hologram at Comic Con

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Marvel&#039;s &quot;Captain America: Civil War&quot; (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Stan Lee attends the premiere of Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War" (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The official announcement revealed that LA Comic Con would host the interactive hologram with a ticket price of $20 for a three-minute exchange. Fans quickly responded with skepticism. Many questioned the decision to charge money for what is essentially an AI program, saying that charging a fee changes the tone from remembrance to business.

Some fans argued that the hologram reduces Lee’s public presence to a paid novelty. Others drew comparisons to previous cases of deceased figures being digitally resurrected, citing music concerts that featured similar technology. Across the thread, the consensus leaned toward discomfort, even if a minority felt it could serve as a tribute that gives newer audiences a way to interact with Lee’s persona.

The AI hologram was developed in partnership with companies that hold rights to Stan Lee’s likeness. According to a Futurism report published on September 23, 2025, the system is trained on years of video, interviews, and recordings. While the intent is to celebrate his legacy, fan discussions underline a divide between commercial use and genuine remembrance.

For many, the project raises unresolved questions. Who decides how icons are remembered? Should their images and voices be used in interactive formats years after their deaths? In the case of Stan Lee, fans are making it clear that his memory still matters deeply, but so does the way it is preserved.

Edited by Urvashi Vijay More
