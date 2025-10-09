What advice does Nicole Kidman give her daughters, inspired by Taylor Swift?

Nicole Kidman has one advice for her and Keith Urban's daughters, and it's inspired by Taylor Swift and her music. Kidman and Urban share two teenage daughters and in her interview with Vogue, published on October 8, 2025, she shared what she tells her daughters about haters and judgment.She told Vogue that she counsels her daughters to follow Taylor Swift and her song, Shake It Off, when dealing with criticism. She said:&quot;Literally walk away from it. Because it will fell you. It will destroy you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Babygirl actress and the country singer have kept their daughters away from the spotlight. But their eldest recently emerged into the public eye after pursuing a career in modeling. Sunday Rose made her debut during the Miu Miu Paris Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2024.But while it was her first time walking the runway, Sunday Rose stepped out for Paris Fashion Week with her mom in June 2024. They sat front row at Balenciaga's Haute Couture Fall/Winter show. She also continued her appearance on the runway on October 1, 2025. She walked for Jonathan Anderson's debut line for Dior. On October 6, she joined her mom and sister for the Chanel exhibition.Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriageLast week, September 29, 2025, several publications, including People and BBC, confirmed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided to separate after 19 years of marriage. The reason for the split was unclear. Whether or not they were getting a divorce was also a mystery at the time.Kering Women in Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman (Image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)However, the following day, September 30, news came out that Kidman pulled and trigger to legally end their marriage, officially filing for a divorce from Urban. According to Associated Press, the actress filed the paperwork in a Nashville court, citing &quot;marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences&quot; as the reason for their separation.Besides asking for the dissolution of their marriage, Nicole Kidman's filing also reportedly includes a childcare plan that the couple had agreed on, submitted for the judge's approval. Stipulations for their childcare plan included that &quot;they will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,&quot; and continue to encourage each child to love the other parent.That said, the divorce filing asks that Nicole Kindman be granted as the primary residential parent to their teenage daughters. It proposes that both daughters will stay with her for 306 days per year and with Keith Urban for the other 59 days. Neither of them is asking for childcare and spousal support, but wants a roughly equal division of joint assets.Also, per the document, it appears that the divorce had been in the works for well over a month before news about it came out. Urban signed the parenting plan on August 29, 2025, exactly a month before the news that they were separating came out. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman signed the papers a week later, on September 6, per AP News.Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have yet to publicly acknowledge or talk about their separation.