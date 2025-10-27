Our Fault ending explained: Nick's forgiveness and the final battle that concludes the Culpables trilogy

Directed by Domingo González, the final instalment in the Culpables series, starring Nicole Wallace as Noah Morán and Gabriel Guevara as Nick Leister, Our Fault (Spanish: Culpa nuestra), premiered on Prime Video on October 16, 2025.

The plot resumes four years after their painful breakup, reuniting the former step-siblings at their friends' wedding. Although they tried to move on with Noah having a new job and romantic interest, Nick with a public connection centered on his family's business, their strong unresolved feelings resurface instantly. However, their kindled passion is quickly followed by yet another conflict.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

It is revealed that Noah is pregnant with Nick's child at the end of Our Fault. After surviving being shot at, Nick wakes up from the coma and finds out Noah had his baby. After fighting off a final threat from a psychotic ex-girlfriend, the two reconcile for good. Ultimately, Nick and Noah get their happily-ever-after, concluding their troubled journey by getting married.

Our Fault ending explained: Forgiveness, fatherhood, and the fatal twist that leads to Nick and Noah’s marriage

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Domingo González's Our Fault brings Nick Leister and Noah Morán's turbulent love story to its satisfying final act. The film’s tension is initially rooted in the core conflict that has long defined their romance: Nick’s unforgiving resentment over Noah’s one-night stand with Michael, despite Nick himself having first kissed Sofia

This painful betrayal hangs over their reunion four years later at a mutual friend’s wedding, where their undeniable attraction leads them to a night of passion, only for Nick to immediately push Noah away, claiming he still cannot forgive her. This emotional withdrawal sets the stage for a period of separation where Noah tries to move forward.

During this period, Noah finds a new job at a tech company led by Simon, and they begin a slow, cautious romance as she attempts to heal from Nick’s rejection. At the same time, Nick, who is involved in a public relationship with Sofia to preserve his family's reputation, surprisingly rejoins Noah's circle when his company overtakes Simon's.

Driven by jealousy, Nick attempts to sabotage Noah’s new relationship, using his power to forbid office romance. However, things take a twisted turn when Noah learns that she is pregnant with Nick’s child. She hides the pregnancy because she doesn't want to commit to a man who won't forgive her, and she thinks the news would just cause further suffering.

A still from the film's teaser (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Our Fault climax escalates as Nick’s mother’s impending death forces him to finally confront his own bitterness and unforgiveness. He finds perspective after an intervention from Sofia, who encourages him to let go of his resentment and recognize Noah as the only person truly there for him. When Nick finally rushes to reconcile, he discovers Noah’s intention to leave town for good.

During their tense, emotional reunion, Nick learns the truth about the baby and accepts her and their unborn child. However, their happiness is violently interrupted when a vengeful former employee shoots Nick, who falls into a lengthy coma. He later wakes up to find Noah having given birth to their son. However, things did not settle here.

The final threats in the plot of Our Fault arise when Nick is recovering at home. Briar, Nick's ex-girlfriend who had suffered a miscarriage due to his past reckless behavior, teams up with Michael. Fuelled by Michael and claiming the baby is "an eye for an eye," Briar attempts to kidnap the newborn.

The subsequent intense battle depicts Noah's fierce maternal instincts. She successfully fights off Michael and saves her son. Nick and Noah finally get married (which is approved by their parents) in the final scenes of Our Fault, and they drive off in their brand new car.

