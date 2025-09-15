Rabbit Trap soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Rabbit Trap is a 2025 British psychological horror movie that incorporates folk tradition, experimental sound, and psychological tension. Directed and written by Bryn Chainey on his feature directorial debut, it features Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen. It had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025 prior to being acquired for U.S. distribution by Magnolia Pictures. Before it was released theatrically on September 12, 2025, Invada Records announced the release of the Rabbit Trap soundtrack, which has become central to the film's identity.The Rabbit Trap score was written by Colombian artist and musician Lucrecia Dalt. A veteran of sound art and composer on On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, The Seed, and The Baby, Dalt is known for combining experimental and ambient sound to build unnerving environments. For Rabbit Trap, she teamed with sound designer Graham Reznick and sound supervisor Brent Kiser to present an original composition that matches the folk horror direction of the film, with Invada Records releasing the album.What is the soundtrack of Rabbit Trap?Rabbit Trap (Image Via Magnolia Pictures)The official soundtrack album contains 16 tracks. Here is the full list:Theme One (2:19)Who Is This? (feat. Daphne Davenport) (2:07)Faerie Circle (1:44)Circle to S*x (2:48)Balm Sus (1:29)Theme Three (4:20)Glue Mist (3:23)The Next Wind (1:28)Spore Billow (3:11)Fungus Throb (2:29)Faerie Slow - Lucrecia Dalt &amp; Aaron Dilloway (1:25)Tape, Edge and Wood (4:09)Heard and Seen (2:13)Dawn Reduced (3:02)Taunting Tangled Woods (2:45)Tape the Moist (1:23)A standout is Faerie Slow, a track done by Dalt and experimental musician Aaron Dilloway.Read More: 10 Facts to Know About Ed And Lorraine Warren from &quot;The Conjuring&quot; UniverseWhat is Rabbit Trap about and more details explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRabbit Trap takes place in 1973 and tells the story of married couple Daphne and Darcy Davenport, who relocate to a secluded cabin in Wales from London. Both are musicians in the midst of crafting a new album. Having ruined a Tylwyth Teg fairy ring, they become involved with an enigmatic child whose presence causes their lives to spiral into psychological and supernatural disaster.The official synopsis portrays the project as combining folk horror, psychological drama, and experimental sound design. The movie has a minimalist cast. Dev Patel plays the role of Darcy Davenport. Patel also has an executive producer credit on the film, as well as playing the role. He had also directed and acted in Monkey Man (2024). He has prior acting performances in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Lion (2016), and The Green Knight (2021).Rosy McEwen stars as Daphne Davenport, Darcy's wife. McEwen has been awarded for her roles in Blue Jean (2022) and other independent films. Jade Croot plays the enigmatic child whose arrival turns the couple's remote retreat into a location of mounting horror.The movie was financed by Bankside Films and SpectreVision, the production company started by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, and which has developed genre fare like Mandy. Its producers are Lawrence Inglee, Elisa Lleras, Alex Ashworth, and Sean Marley. Patel was an executive producer and was joined by Benjamin Kramer, Kyle Stroud, Tom Ogden, Stephen Kelliher, and Sophie Green.Read More: Is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale available on streaming platforms? Details exploredThe movie had its world premiere in the Midnight section of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24. After the premiere, Magnolia Pictures picked up the U.S. rights to distribute and it was theatrically released on September 12, 2025.