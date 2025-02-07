What projects does Selma Blair have lined up for release since her break from the industry? Explored

Selma Blair, best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, is making a return to acting after taking a step back due to her health struggles. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, Blair has been candid about the challenges she has faced, including her journey through treatment and recovery.

Now, after focusing on her health and advocacy work, she is returning to the entertainment industry with multiple film projects lined up for release.

Selma Blair is set to appear in three upcoming films: Stay Forte, a war drama centered on the Israel-Hamas conflict; Silent, a supernatural thriller with an eerie, psychological premise; and There There, a uniquely structured drama by the Polish brothers.

These projects mark her return to the big screen, and each offers a different side of Blair's acting, ranging from intense drama to horror and character-driven storytelling.

Exploring in detail Selma Blair's upcoming projects

One of Selma Blair's most significant upcoming projects is Stay Forte, directed by Israeli filmmaker Doron Eran. The film follows the story of three Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. Blair plays a key role in the emotionally charged drama, which aims to highlight the human cost of war and the diverse perspectives of those affected by conflict.

Speaking about her involvement, Blair described the film as a "testament to the resilience of the human spirit," as per Variety, and emphasized the importance of compassion and understanding in times of crisis.

Another highly anticipated project is Silent, a supernatural thriller directed by Doron and Yoaz Paz. Blair stars as Skylar, a sound designer who inadvertently unleashes ancient evil forces while working on the restoration of a silent film.

The film promises a blend of psychological horror and suspense, with Blair at the center of a chilling, atmospheric story. This marks her return to the horror genre, following her earlier success in Hellboy (2004).

Blair also has a supporting role in There There, a film by Mark and Michael Polish that follows twin brothers who were unaware of each other's existence for 40 years. The movie is structured as two separate films, with each twin's story directed independently by one of the Polish brothers.

The filmmakers did not share their work with each other until after production was completed, adding a unique storytelling element. Blair plays a former love interest of one of the brothers, adding depth to the film's exploration of identity, relationships, and fate.

According to Screen Rant, Michael Polish stated that the movie's release date has not been scheduled yet but will "probably be a fall release."

More details on Selma Blair

Selma Blair was born in Southfield, Michigan, on June 23, 1972. She initially pursued photography before transitioning to acting, studying at the University of Michigan. She auditioned for numerous roles before gaining recognition in Hollywood.

Her breakout performance came in 1999's Cruel Intentions, which was followed by major roles in Legally Blonde (2001), The Sweetest Thing (2002), and Hellboy (2004).

In 2018, Blair publicly revealed her MS diagnosis, shedding light on her years-long battle with the disease. Her openness about her condition, including her participation in the 2021 documentary Introducing Selma Blair, earned her widespread admiration.

She also released a memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, in 2022, in which she detailed her experiences with MS, childhood trauma, and her journey through Hollywood.

Fans can now expect to see Selma Blair in three new movies.

