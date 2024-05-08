What did Robert Ogden do? Man arrested after alleged trespassing incident near Will Smith's house

In an alleged trespassing incident involving Will Smith's residence, 37-year-old Robert Ogden has been arrested by the police on the charge of misdemeanor.

As per reports from The Daily Mail, the King Richard actor’s Los Angeles home underwent two security breaches wherein Robert Odgen tried to gain unauthorized access to the premises both times.

As per reports from law enforcement sources to The Daily Mail, the L.A. Country Sheriff’s Department received two calls from Will Smith’s home, wherein the first call reported Ogden lurking near the actor’s gate, asking for someone who doesn’t live there, and a second call reported the trespasser had gained access to the property.

Malibu/Lost Hill Sherffi’s Station’s spokesperson told Page Six that the police received the said call on May 1, 2024, at approximately 4:06 PM Pacific Time.

Trespasser of Will Smith's residence was released on May 3, 2024

In the recent trespassing incident at Will Smith’s house, the security on the premises asked the trespasser, Robert Ogden, to leave the property, and he did. However, he returned sometime later and accessed the property’s grounds the second time, but was detained by the resident’s security before he could reach Will Smith’s house.

Additionally, Smith wasn't present at his residence when the incident took place, and neither he nor his family members have publicly addressed the issue yet.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor, which is defined by the federal government of the United States as a crime punishable by incarceration for a period not extending more than one year or a lesser penalty.

Robert Ogden was held without bail pending judicial review as the officers believed he could return to The Pursuit of Happyness actor’s house again. According to information published on Page Six, the online notes of the intruder’s arrest mention that he is a black man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 218 pounds, has brown eyes, and is bald.

Moreover, a public information officer confirmed to the publication that Robert Ogden is not in custody currently and was released on May 3, 2024, as per online records.

This is not the first time Will Smith or his family's property have encountered intruders

Apart from the recent trespassing attempt made at Smith's residence, an incident took place in February 2024 involving Jada Smith. As per reports from Mirror, the incident took place at Jada's L.A. residence when two men clad in hoodies attempted to break into her residence at around 8 p.m.

However, they got scared off when they became aware that Jada saw them, and the intruders escaped by the time the police arrived.

In another instance that took place in 2015, a 26-year-old woman called Ariel Archer was charged with trespassing into Will Smith’s Calabasas, California, residence.

The woman was found inside the actor’s residence, and she refused to leave Smith’s property. Ariel Archer was sentenced to three years of summary probation and also had a protection order issued against her, prohibiting Ariel from coming anywhere near 150 yards of Smith’s residence and family.

This is one of the many instances of celebrity residences being trespassed. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa, Billie Eilish, and many others have experienced and reported cases of home intrusions and trespassing, which they share with their fans as well.

