Where was Good Fortune filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The supernatural comedy Good Fortune, which marks the feature film directorial debut of creator and star Aziz Ansari, was released theatrically in the United States on October 17, 2025. The plot centers on Gabriel's misguided attempt to teach Arj a lesson about the limits of money. Gabriel orchestrates a magical body-swap, putting Arj into Jeff's luxurious life.

When Arj finds that wealth does solve his problems and refuses to switch back, Gabriel loses his wings and is made human, forced to walk Earth alongside the displaced Jeff. The film follows their hilarious fallout and the unravelling of Gabriel’s angel duties, offering a satirical look at wealth, the gig economy, and self-worth.

Good Fortune features Ansari as Arj, a struggling gig worker; Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, a well-meaning but inept low-level angel; and Seth Rogen as Jeff, a wealthy venture capitalist. Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh are also featured. The majority of the film's production was held in Los Angeles, California.

Good Fortune filming locations and production details

Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, Good Fortune, was mainly filmed in and around locations in Los Angeles, USA. The production used the city with Ansari considering L.A. a character in itself, reflecting issues like gentrification, homelessness, and the gig economy.

Scenes featuring the wealthy venture capitalist Jeff (Seth Rogen) were shot in a rich neighbourhood, contrasting sharply with the life of the struggling gig worker Arj (Aziz Ansari). One of the confirmed locations is Denny’s restaurant parking lot, where Arj hits rock-bottom and first meets the angel Gabriel, and ordinary apartments.

The production also used rooftops in L.A., where Keanu Reeves was spotted filming with a stunt harness, and the iconic Griffith Park Observatory features in the film. The production of Good Fortune faced unexpected hurdles. Initially, the filming was scheduled to begin in May 2023, but was indefinitely delayed due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Filming finally started in late January 2024, with the majority of scenes wrapping before March 2024. A second significant production interruption involved a key cast member: Keanu Reeves. He tripped on a rug inside his trailer and broke his kneecap just two weeks into filming. Reeves showed dedication by continuing to film the majority of the film despite the injury.

Thus, specific scenes requiring greater physical mobility, such as a planned salsa dancing sequence, were deliberately postponed by the production team until after his knee had healed. This adjustment allowed the film to complete the majority of its schedule before his subsequent project began, with the remaining scenes shot once Reeves was out of his cast.

The film is distributed by Lionsgate, which acquired the project after Ansari's prior directorial attempt was suspended. Made on a budget of about $30 million, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Ansari conducted extensive research for the film to ensure authenticity for Good Fortune.

To understand the challenges of the gig economy, he also interviewed gig workers, job-shadowed food delivery drivers, and worked in hardware stores. For creative inspiration, Ansari drew upon the classic films It's a Wonderful Life and A Matter of Life and Death (both released in 1946).

Good Fortune hit the theatres on October 17, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

