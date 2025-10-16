Where to watch A Big Bold Beautiful Journey? Streaming details explored

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy film directed by Kogonada, and it centers on Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), two lonely strangers who meet at a friend's wedding. They embark on a grand expedition, reliving pivotal moments from their pasts through a mystical turn of events, through a mysterious GPS and multiple doors.
The main cast features Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in the leading roles, supported by Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Lily Rabe, among other cast members in the film. Released on September 19, 2025, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Fandango At Home and Apple TV.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on digital platforms and details on physical release
Viewers can rent or purchase the film in the listed options:
- Apple TV
- Prime Video
- Fandango At Home
The film is available for rent at $19.99 or one time purchase option at $24.99 on the above mentioned platforms. It is also expected to arrive on Netflix between December 2025 to January 2026, according to the release schedule for Sony Pictures on the streaming giant.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has scheduled the film's physical release on Blu-ray and DVD is scheduled for December 23, 2025. It will feature bonus content including featurettes like Love's Ever Shifting Landscape: A Relatable Romance, The Magic Behind The Scenes: Crafting the Journey, and A Big Bold Beautiful Musical Number.
What is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey about?
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey revolves around two single strangers with commitment issues who meet at a wedding. After a chance encounter, they both end up renting cars from a bizarre "Car Rental Agency" with a mysterious GPS. This leads them to a series of magical doors during an unexpected road trip, sending them to both happy and tragic turning points in their pasts as they enter these doorways.
They revisit scenes like a high school heartbreak, a late mother's favorite museum, and a hospital on the day a parent died. The journey compels David and Sarah to confront their deepest regrets, understand their emotional baggage, and dismantle the barriers that have hindered their pursuit of lasting love. Ultimately, this adventure helps them heal and decide whether to take a "big, bold, beautiful journey" together in the present.
Who are in the cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?
The film's main cast is led by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as Sarah and David, the two strangers. Listed below are the additional cast and characters in the film:
- Jennifer Grant as David's Mother
- Hamish Linklater as David's Father
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Female Cashier
- Kevin Kline as The Mechanic
- Jodie Turner-Smith as GPS
- Lucy Thomas as Amanda
- Mike Meldman as Father of the Bride
- Brandon Perea as Mike
- Calahan Skogman as Sarah's Groomsman
- Jacqueline Novak as Stacy Dunn
- Pablo Soriano as Vincent
- Galen Hooks as Choreographer
- Michelle Mao as Smitty
- Jason Kravits as Mr. Nelson
- Shelby Simmons as Stage Manager
- Chloe East as Cheryl
- Simon Khan as Tate Chandler
- Brooke Maroon as Amy Moore
- Julian Zane as Eddie Bora
- Liz Jenkins as Another Mother
- Gabriella Surodjawan as Miss Jones
- Joyce Guy as Doctor Vernon
- Karah Donovan as Nurse
- Billy Magnussen as The Man
- Sarah Gadon as The Woman
- Mia-Carina Mollicone as Hotel Receptionist
- Lily Rabe as Sarah's Mother
- Yuvi Hecht as Young David
