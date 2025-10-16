Where to watch A Big Bold Beautiful Journey? Streaming details explored

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy film directed by Kogonada, and it centers on Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell), two lonely strangers who meet at a friend's wedding. They embark on a grand expedition, reliving pivotal moments from their pasts through a mystical turn of events, through a mysterious GPS and multiple doors.

The main cast features Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in the leading roles, supported by Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Lily Rabe, among other cast members in the film. Released on September 19, 2025, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Fandango At Home and Apple TV.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on digital platforms and details on physical release

Viewers can rent or purchase the film in the listed options:

Apple TV

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

The film is available for rent at $19.99 or one time purchase option at $24.99 on the above mentioned platforms. It is also expected to arrive on Netflix between December 2025 to January 2026, according to the release schedule for Sony Pictures on the streaming giant.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has scheduled the film's physical release on Blu-ray and DVD is scheduled for December 23, 2025. It will feature bonus content including featurettes like Love's Ever Shifting Landscape: A Relatable Romance, The Magic Behind The Scenes: Crafting the Journey, and A Big Bold Beautiful Musical Number.

What is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey about?

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey revolves around two single strangers with commitment issues who meet at a wedding. After a chance encounter, they both end up renting cars from a bizarre "Car Rental Agency" with a mysterious GPS. This leads them to a series of magical doors during an unexpected road trip, sending them to both happy and tragic turning points in their pasts as they enter these doorways.

They revisit scenes like a high school heartbreak, a late mother's favorite museum, and a hospital on the day a parent died. The journey compels David and Sarah to confront their deepest regrets, understand their emotional baggage, and dismantle the barriers that have hindered their pursuit of lasting love. Ultimately, this adventure helps them heal and decide whether to take a "big, bold, beautiful journey" together in the present.

Who are in the cast of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey?

The film's main cast is led by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell as Sarah and David, the two strangers. Listed below are the additional cast and characters in the film:

Jennifer Grant as David's Mother

Hamish Linklater as David's Father

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Female Cashier

Kevin Kline as The Mechanic

Jodie Turner-Smith as GPS

Lucy Thomas as Amanda

Mike Meldman as Father of the Bride

Brandon Perea as Mike

Calahan Skogman as Sarah's Groomsman

Jacqueline Novak as Stacy Dunn

Pablo Soriano as Vincent

Galen Hooks as Choreographer

Michelle Mao as Smitty

Jason Kravits as Mr. Nelson

Shelby Simmons as Stage Manager

Chloe East as Cheryl

Simon Khan as Tate Chandler

Brooke Maroon as Amy Moore

Julian Zane as Eddie Bora

Liz Jenkins as Another Mother

Gabriella Surodjawan as Miss Jones

Joyce Guy as Doctor Vernon

Karah Donovan as Nurse

Billy Magnussen as The Man

Sarah Gadon as The Woman

Mia-Carina Mollicone as Hotel Receptionist

Lily Rabe as Sarah's Mother

Yuvi Hecht as Young David

