“Defrosting his Jamaican accent”: Netizens react as Drake joins Vybz Kartel on stage at his show in Toronto

Drake joined Vybz Kartel on stage during the latter's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, October 26. The two artists also performed together at the Wireless Festival in July this year during Drizzy's headlining act.

Kartel performed in Canada for the first time on Sunday, October 26. He has another show at the same venue on Monday. Moreover, due to a huge demand, another show was added for October 30.

Drizzy's company, OVO, is presenting the show, and the rapper also appeared on the stage on Sunday. He performed a couple of songs and said:

"We were just talking about how much time we've spent with this man’s music right here."

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Drake defrosting his Jamaican accent for Vybz Kartel"

reese @reese2603 Drake defrosting his Jamaican accent for Vybz Kartel

Another wrote,

The Mad Rapper @RappMaddd @Kurrco H*e a*s always wanting to be the center for attention!

Another commented,

Ryän Williäms @rwilliams832 @Kurrco Dude is cringe

Many fans, however, were excited to see the duo together, as one user tweeted,

In My Prime 🦉 @U_Peaked @Kurrco Drake stay showing love to real ones 🫡

Another wrote,

motionzoi @motionzoi How can people question Drake about the culture? He used to hand out the flyers just to get in the club to hear the music. He’s just like the rest of us. Don’t let those fake activist in Los Angeles get you confused.

Another commented,

Calvin | Kiwi @Kiwiuh @Kurrco Vybz Kartel’s first show in Canada and Drake is on stage with him? Toronto stays winning.

Vybz Cartel opens up on performing with Drake and his collaboration with OVO

Vybz Cartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, performed for the first time in Canada this month, with his shows being presented by OVO. In an interview with The Star, published on October 25, the rapper shared how his collaboration with the company happened. He said:

“The partnership came about when I was at the Wireless show [in London in July], because Drake literally took over Wireless and brought me out. We were talking backstage and he was like, ‘I’m going to see what I can make happen.’ I was like, ‘Hey, I’m ready.’ And trust me, it was so quick."

"Big up to Drake. He doesn’t waste time. What I saw from [the reaction to] these first three shows, I know I’ll be back there again next year. [Regarding future OVO partnerships] I mean, if it’s not broken, why fix it?” he added.

Kartel also opened up on his experience of performing with the Hotline Bling rapper, and said:

“When you get to experience the power which is Drake live on stage, and you get to see how the fans react to him, you see how he’s loved. He’s so iconic. I’m looking in amazement, like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I’ll never forget that.”

Kartel also confirmed that he and Drizzy are working on a collaboration, adding that there are three artists working on it.

Vybz Kartel has had an eventful time since being released from prison in July 2024. In 2014, he was convicted of murdering an associate, Clive Williams, and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 35 years, in Jamaica.

However, the U.K. Privy Council in London overturned the decision in March 2024 after an alleged juror misconduct. This led to the rapper's release in July last year.

Following his release, Kartel featured on Travis Scott's track, PBT, released in July this year. Meanwhile, Drizzy brought him out, among other rappers, during his headlining performance at the Wireless Festival 2025.

