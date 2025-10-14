“gonna be legendary”: Internet buzzes over Demi Lovato’s one-night-only Palladium show on October 25

Demi Lovato is officially returning to the stage for one night only at The Palladium. The singer announced on Monday, October 13, that she will headline a special concert later in the month. The concert, titled 'One Night at the Palladium' in Los Angeles, will be on October 25. It marks her first solo headlining show in around two years.In her show announcement on Instagram, Demi Lovato wrote that it's going to be a celebration of her album It's Not That Deep and some of her favorite songs from her catalog. She wrote:&quot;A night to celebrate It's Not That Deep + all of my favorite songs from the years that have led us to this moment!! This era is a celebration of the journey that's brought me to where I am today.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt piqued her fans' interest, who quickly commented online. An X user said that it's going to be &quot;legendary.&quot;PRINCERIC01👑🤍🇳🇬 @PRINCERIC0001LINK@PopBase @ddlovato Demi’s about to turn the Palladium into pure chaos and vocals 🔥 this one-night-only show is gonna be legendary.More fans said that they couldn't wait to attend the concert. Some of them said that it's going to be a magical and unforgettable night.MrSV @AaVa161LINK@ddlovato Can’t wait either!! It’s going to be magical, we’ve missed you so much, Demi 💜Julian C @JulianUnlockedLINK@ddlovato So excited for your show! It's going to be an unforgettable night of pure fun and emotion. Can't wait to be there! 🎶✨The Palladium LA only seats 4,000 people, and some fans were miffed about the long queue for the tickets. They said that they are excited about attending the show. But they pointed out how there are over 100,000 people also queuing to get tickets, while someone else said that the system crashed while they were trying to get tickets.Jeraldine Spatz attorney at law @JerrilynnspearsLINK@ddlovato I’m doing me best to be there queen!sk @sophiekenzaLINK@ddlovato the way i tried and ended up behind 100k+ people in the queue laughed and gave up bestie pls🖤🤘🏼 REVAMPED🤘🏼🖤 Demi's version🖤 @MY3YES_MY3YESLINK@ddlovato I didn't even get in the site before it crashed my end😂😂Demi Lovato's new album, It's Not That Deep, drops on October 24Demi Lovato first announced her ninth studio album, It's Not That Deep, in September. It will feature 11 tracks, which she teased are going to be dance pop instead of the cathartic, deep music she used to release back in the day. Lovato made the album with executive producer Zhone, who previously worked with Charli XCX.Demi Lovato Visits The SiriusXM Studios (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)In the album announcement she made on Instagram on September 16, which also revealed the album cover, she shared the inspiration for her upcoming album. She said:&quot;This music is a reflection of where I am now. So proud of all the work I've done, and now, it's time to celebrate and have some fun!!!&quot;She also talked about her new sound in her upcoming album and why it's different from her previous music, Demi Lovato said in a release, per Variety. Lovato said that her old songs &quot;weren't resonating anymore&quot; and that she's in a different place in life, and this time, she said she just wants to enjoy life and have fun. Realizing that things are &quot;not that deep anymore&quot; became the ethos of her new album.Before the album announcement, Demi Lovato first teased her revamped era with the release of her single Fast, which served as the teaser for her new electro-pop and dance sound. She also released another single, Here All Night, on September 12 in anticipation of the album and the latest single, Kiss, on October 10.Stay tuned for more news and updates as Demi Lovato releases her new album soon.