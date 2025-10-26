How many children do Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have? Rhode founder opens up about wanting more kids with the popstar 

Hailey Bieber has confirmed that she wants more kids with Justin Bieber. The couple had their first and only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Ad

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 at one of the pop star's shows. They then reunited in 2014 and sparked dating rumors. They eventually confirmed it but split in 2016. However, they got back together in June 2018, got engaged the following month, and tied the knot in September that year. In August 2024, Hailey Bieber gave birth to Jack Blues.

Hailey appeared in an episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, published on October 24, and spoke about having more kids. When the host joked that she could have five kids with Justin Bieber, the Rhode founder said:

Ad

Trending

“I know I want more than one, but I’m not in a rush. I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids. You know what’s funny? The older I’ve gotten and now that I have a kid, I think any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing.”

Ad

Hailey also spoke about the challenges of being a mother, but she acknowledged that she has plenty of help in raising Jack. She added that she is still learning 'how to be a mom' each day, saying:

“I do think there were fears around it. I didn’t know what to expect. Once they’re here, you just figure it out day by day. And it’s like every single day I’m learning about how to be a mom and what’s best for my son and what’s best for me as a mom.”

Ad

Adding that her family also helps them in childcare, Hailey Bieber said:

“I do have help, I have full-time help and I’m super not ashamed to say that. And I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help, and I’m really grateful for that. If he’s not with me, he’s with his dad. He’s always with his family and he’s always with one of us, or with his godparents.”

Ad

Also Read: "Keeping it real and honest": Internet reacts after Hailey Bieber responds to claims she "looks trans"

Hailey Bieber says she and Justin Bieber plan to travel with Jack

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In her interview with Owen Thiele, Hailey Bieber also said that she and Justin Bieber plan to travel the world with Jack Blues. She said that she traveled a lot and wants the same for her son, adding:

Ad

“I think I want him to grow up in multiple places. I think we’re such travelers as a family and we were that way before we had him. So, I think I just want him to grow up traveling, which is honestly how I grew up and I love that. I learned so much.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber came on Twitch on Wednesday, October 22, and confirmed that he will be streaming more regularly. The pop star is gearing up to headline Coachella next year in April.

Also Read: "Hailey, girl, run": Perez Hilton reacts after reports allege Justin Bieber wants feud between wife & Selena Gomez for this "twisted" reason

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More