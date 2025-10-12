“I need his promo”: Meek Mill claims he needs D4vd's publicity amid murder investigation to help his album rollout 

Meek Mill said that he wants D4vd's promo for the rollout of his new album in a now-deleted Instagram post. He referred to the news report of the latter putting his houses in Texas in his mother's name.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been in the news after a 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in a Tesla car registered to him last month. The girl named Celeste Rivas was reportedly missing for over a year before being found in a car in Los Angeles.

On October 9, TMZ reported that Burke has put two of his houses in Texas in his mother's name. Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, shared this report on his Instagram story and wrote, as caught by Complex:

“I need his promo for my album rollout. Who do I call?”

It's unclear what Mill meant by this or if he is unaware of the entire context of the report about Burke. In June this year, the rapper spoke on Raud's Twitch stream and announced that he is working on new music (h/t Hot New Hip Hop). After going independent, he said:

“Now I’ve got all ownership so I had to take over. And now we’ve got it. I’m about to do something else, something they’ve never seen before. I’ll talk about it when we do it.”

However, any further details about his upcoming album haven't been revealed.

More about the Celeste Rivas case, as D4vd transfers houses to his mother's name

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

TMZ reported on October 9 that D4vd put his two houses in his mother's name. He transferred the first deed on September 18 and the second on September 22. The first one was more significant as police were called to his home on the same day due to a swatting incident.

A caller falsely reported a shooting incident and a dead female victim at his home. When the police arrived, Burke's parents opened the door, with his brother and sister also residing there.

Meanwhile, the authorities have confirmed that D4vd has not been named as a suspect in the case yet. The LAPD's statement, released on October 5, read:

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

Meanwhile, in an interview with PEOPLE, published on September 28, LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams said that Rivas was probably dead for several weeks before her body was discovered. He said:

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

Amidst this case, the singer cancelled his US Tour last month and has also put the release of the deluxe version of his album, Withered, on hold.

