"Nice PR response" — Internet reacts to Tate McRae saying her gay fans are her “favorite” and that her "whole team is gay"

Pop star Tate McRae has set social media abuzz following her comments about her LGBTQ+ fans and team members.

On February 25, 2025, Tate Rosner McRae appeared for an interview with Pride. During the interview, when talking about her LGBTQ+ fans, the Canadian singer said that they are her "favorite," further mentioning that her whole team is gay.

"They're my favorite. No one beats them. Nobody is better than them. My whole team is gay!" McRae said.

Subsequently, many users on X poured in with reactions to the same. However, some netizens viewed her comments as a strategically worded PR move.

"Nice PR response," one X user commented.

Moreover, some users on the X platform suggested that there is no need to explicitly mention the affinity for the LGBTQ+ community, while some indicated that they hope that McRae genuinely likes the community.

"I would hope so because those are the ones who play her music the most," a netizen on X commented.

"Why the need to state that? I think the numbers show the breakdown and now you alienate other audiences when you take a stand like that. To each their own I suppose," another user wrote.

"So she's telling you, she's making music for gay men and women. If that's the only opinion that matters... that's fine," one more said.

On the other hand, some users on X reflected on her statement, suggesting that they 'love and appreciate' her for showing support, while some wrote that they agree with the artist.

"Love her and appreciate her showing her support," a netizen commented.

"'That's the only opinion i really want' oh she ate that," another X user said.

"Agreed! there's something about the lgbtq+ that makes me feel genuinely seen and understood!!!" one other individual tweeted.

As of now, McRae has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

Tate McRae talks about her LGBTQ+ fans and the significance of their opinions on her music

Tate McRae Celebrates Release Of New Album "So Close To What" (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday, February 25, during an interview with Pride, Tate McRae reflected on her team members and fan base.

During the interview, McRae was told that her fans are enjoying her rise, but most specifically, her LGBTQ+ fans are the ones who are rooting for her the most, to which the Canadian artist responded that they are her "favorite."

Furthermore, Tate McRae revealed that while making and releasing new music, getting the opinion of the LGBTQ+ community is all she thinks about.

"That's the only opinion I really want when I'm releasing music. I feel lucky that I have their opinion. We want to do the most and push the boundaries, but it's also the most brutally honest advice," McRae said.

In addition, near the conclusion of her interview, the artist was asked to leave a message for her LGBTQ+ fans. In response, Tate McRae said that they are her "number ones," and she feels "grateful" to have them.

"I love you guys so much. Y'all are my number ones. You know that as much as you guys ride for me, I ride for you. I feel very grateful to have you guys in my life and surrounding me," McRae concluded.

The 21-year-old artist released her third studio album, So Close to What, on February 21, 2025. It contains 15 songs and is available to stream on Spotify.

