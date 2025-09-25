"No Ye feature or Bulletproof" - Internet reacts to Trippie Redd's upcoming album "NDA" featuring Young Thug, PARTYNEXTDOOR and more 

Trippie Redd recently dropped a major teaser for his upcoming album, NDA, posting a redacted version of the album's tracklist and features on his Instagram Story. The Ohio-based rapper, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, has been teasing his upcoming album for the past few months, releasing singles such as Woke Up/The Face and World Boss.On September 25, 2025, X account @Kurrco shared a screenshot of Trippie Redd's latest Instagram Story, which featured a handwritten 22-song tracklist for the rapper's upcoming album. Despite the list being partially redacted, names of rappers such as Young Thug, PartyNextDoor, Swae Lee, and Chris Brown were seen on the list, indicating that they could be featured on the album. Fans noted that Kanye West's name seemed to be missing from the list despite rumors of a collaboration between the two. According to Hot New Hip Hop, rumors of Trippie Redd and Ye's supposed collaboration on a song titled Bulletproof circulated on social media after the latter shared a snippet of Redd's unreleased song posted by a fan account in July 2025. Redd had reportedly responded to Ye's post with the comment, &quot;Wonder who's on the album.&quot;&quot;No Ye feature or Bulletproof. WE not listening to ts.&quot;KrawattenManni👔 @KrawattenManniLINK@Kurrco No Ye feature or Bulletproof 💔 WE not listening to ts🥀Several fans echoed similar sentiments, asking after Ye's rumored feature.Ege @KiraxxxzLINK@Kurrco Ye song is not on the album??22222 @scytharmeLINK@Kurrco no ye?oscar @oscar_thfc_LINK@Kurrco where is bulletproof?Meanwhile, others tried to decipher the redacted names seen in the handwritten tracklist, theorizing that the other featured artists could be Lil Wayne, GloRilla, and Key Glock.〽️ @mannyysznLINK@Kurrco he got C breezy and thug on that bih ngl we there 🤞🏾😂El Matador ⚫️⚪️🔴 @thebullovertakeLINK@Kurrco i see a Lil in here, lil wayne perhaps?boris @KanyestreamingsLINK@Kurrco glorilla and wayne the other hidden ones (wayne confirmed is, glorilla u could kinda tell by reading it but its speculation)Croa🇵🇸 @moonlig72582640LINK@Kurrco Am I the only one seeing a hidden feature with Key Glock 🤔Trippie Redd feuded with Kanye West over the origin of rage musicIn April 2025, Trippie Redd and Kanye West engaged in a verbal back-and-forth when Redd took offense to West crediting himself as the creator of rage music with his 2013 song Blood on the Leaves. According to HipHopDX, West reportedly made this claim during a livestream at the time. Following this, Trippie Redd hit back at his fellow rapper via a video on social media, claiming that he, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and XXXTentacion were the &quot;inventors of rage sound.&quot; He further accused Ye of being &quot;psychotic,&quot; saying:“The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXtentacion], [Playboi] Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert]. We paved the way, we popularized it. I’m not gon’ let you old a** n***as say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N***as need to take they pills man. You n***as be psychotic, out of they f**king mind. Your old a** ain’t invent s**t. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old a** because he always just wanna put a n***a beneath him and s**t.“West did not respond to the video at the time. This is not the first time Trippie Redd crossed paths with the Monster rapper. In 2021, he inadvertently became instrumental in the revival of Drake's feud with Kanye West. According to Billboard, the Canadian rapper seemingly took shots at Ye when he was featured in Redd's song, Betrayal, which was released as part of his album, Trip at Knight.“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ 45, 44 (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake rapped.According to NME, West seemingly responded to Drake's diss via a text thread at the time. In a now-deleted social media post, he uploaded a picture of a group chat with other rappers, including Drake's other rival, Pusha T. The text thread included a photo of actor Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker costume, and a text from Ye that read:“I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”Meanwhile, Trippie Redd claimed that he was unaware of Drake seemingly dissing Ye in his song. During an August 2021 appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the rapper denied knowing about the diss, saying:“I thought he [Drake] was talking about a strap or something, forty-five, forty-four. I didn’t know what he was talking about. It is what it is.”Trippie Redd has yet to announce a release date for his upcoming album, NDA.