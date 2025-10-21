“perfect cinematic heartbreak energy”: Fans react as Madison Beer drops ‘bittersweet’ video with The Summer I Turned Pretty star Sean Kaufman tonight

Madison Beer teased fans with the upcoming music video for her latest single, bittersweet. She first released the song on October 10, coming as a follow up of her first single in 2025, Yes Baby, from a month before. With Yes Baby getting its own music video during the song's release, the singer-songwriter is giving her new single the same treatment along with a surprise.In her Instagram post on Monday, October 20, she shared a preview of the music video, along with the teaser of who will be starring with her in it. And it's Sean Kaufman, who starred in The Summer I Turned Pretty as Steven Conklin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were quick to comment in anticipation of the singer-songwriter's bittersweet music video. One fan, in particular, predicts that her and the TSITP star together will give the &quot;perfect cinematic heartbreak energy.&quot;HonouR @UCHonouRLINK@PopBase madison always knows how to match her visuals with her emotions this ‘bittersweet’ drop with sean kaufman gonna have that perfect cinematic heartbreak energy&quot;Cinematic&quot; became a common word for fans to describe the upcoming music video. One commenter also predicted that fans will be crying &quot;in 4K&quot; once the music video is out.🧱 Songs Of Eden 🎵 MiDi Punkz Fam @SongsOfEdenLINK@PopBase Bittersweet” featuring Sean Kaufman? Oh we’re about to cry in 4KDI❍B @diobiyanuLINK@PopBase If the visuals match her vocals, we’re in for a cinematic experienceNOBLE @iamnoblefxLINK@PopBase Madison really said “let’s break hearts and serve cinema at the same time.” 😭 this one’s gonna have everyone in their feelings tonight.More commenters shared their opinion with the Madison Beer and Sean Kaufman collaboration. One said that their music video will &quot;break the internet&quot; as much as it will break heart, while another one said that their collab will make the video memorable.Forex OG 🦅 @Forex_OGLINK@PopBase Madison Beer + Sean Kaufman? Oh this video’s about to break the internet and a few hearts tonight 😭🔥Backwater citizen @stevewurld1LINK@PopBase I can’t wait, the collab with Sean Kaufman is going to make this video memorableMadison Beer described bittersweet in a statement, per the Rolling Stone, to be &quot;about the end of a chapter and the difficulty of coming to terms with it, while also recognizing that deep down you know it's for the best—and finding peace in that along the journey.&quot;Madison Beer recently performed at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion ShowMadison Beer at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)Madison Beer recently graced the stage at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, October 15. The recently revived event took place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and besides the bittsersweet singer-songwriter, it also featured performances from Missy Elliot, Karol G, and the K-pop group Twice.All four performers popped on the runway amid the ongoing show, with Beer perfoming first. She donned a pair of anger wings and performed three of her recent singles. She kicked off the performance with her 2024 hit, Make You Mine, followed by her two 2025 releases, bittersweet and Yes Baby.Make You Mine earned a Grammy nod for Best Dance Pop Recording earlier this year. Performance from Twice and Karol G followed before rap legend Missy Elliot closed things out with some of her biggest hits like Get Ur Freak On, Work It, and Lose Control. Each of their performance during the fashion show are available to watch on Victoria's Secret's official YouTube account.To celebrate her performance on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Madison Beer shared snippets from the show on her Instagram account the day after the event. She includes several footage of her performance, including a video of her strutting down the runway and showing off her feathery angel wings at some point.Madison Beer's bittersweet music video, starring Sean Kaufman, drops on October 20, 7:00 pm PT or 10:00 pm ET.