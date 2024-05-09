Shellac frontman Steve Albini who produced tracks for Nirvana's 'In Utero' dies at 61

Steve Albini, the American musician and record producer, best known as the frontman of the indie rock bands, Shellac and Big Black, died of a heart attack on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the age of 61. The audio engineer contributed a lot to the musical landscape in the 1980s and 90s, producing for Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey, and more, throughout his career.

According to Free Press Houston, Albini worked on more than 2,000 albums. Prior to his death, his band, Shellac, was preparing to tour and perform their new album, called To All Trains, the first to come out in a decade.

Steve Albini was born on July 22, 1962, in Pasadena, California, United States to parents Gina and Frank Addison Albini. He reportedly learned his first instrument, the bass guitar, at the age of 17, while he was recuperating from a motorcycle accident. The musician was known for his unique approach to music production and his contributions to the underground music scene as well as the world of rock and roll.

He completed his high-school graduation from Hellgate High School and then moved to Evanston, Illinois. The musician then went on to attend the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Steve Albini pursued a career in music after college and has since produced or helped with more than 2,000 albums for several artists. He founded the Chicago recording studio Electrical Audio in 1997.

A staff engineer at the studio told media outlets on Wednesday that Albini passed away after a heart attack Tuesday night.

Steve Albini was known to decline to take royalties and only charged a flat fee for his work, as he believed it was unethical to indefinitely make money from an artist's work. The Shellac band member did not just work on canonized rock albums, but also helped with producing tracks for several famous bands, such as Nirvana's In Utero, the Pixies’ breakthrough Surfer Rosa, and PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me.

Lead vocalist of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain recruited Albini in 1993 to record the follow-up to Nevermind because he was impressed by his work with Big Black, The Pixies, and The Breeders.

Albini famously disliked the term “producer,” and requested to be credited with “Recorded by Steve Albini,” a fabled label on the albums he worked on. At the time of his death, Electrical Audio, in Chicago, was preparing for the release of Shellac's To All Trains, which is scheduled to release on May 17, 2024.

Albini is survived by his wife Heather Whinna.