“That’s huge”: Internet buzzes as Megan Moroney performs “6 Months Later” with Ed Sheeran at surprise Brooklyn pop-up show

Ed Sheeran joined country star Megan Moroney in a surprise performance on Monday, October 6, 2025, at a pop-up show at KidSuper in Brooklyn. Sheeran shared a video from the surprise event on his Instagram, adding that they made one rule for the show: they would sing &quot;deep cuts song for song.&quot;The two went back and forth performing &quot;deep cut&quot; songs before playing some of their bigger hits, including Camera, a new song from Sheeran's new album, Play. Meanwhile, Moroney reshared a video from the event on her Instagram Story, initially shared by Fandom Daily, where she's singing her song 6 Months Later.Fans were quick to comment on what they thought of Ed Sheeran and Megan Moroney sharing the stage, with one X user saying it's a &quot;huge&quot; deal. The same commenter said that it probably hit different to hear 6 Months Later live.𝐛𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 @bobby001_ethLINK@PopCrave Megan Moroney sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran? That’s huge. Brooklyn crowd must’ve been loving it. “6 Months Later” probably hit differently live.More fans shared their reaction to Sheeran and Moroney's pop-up show, adding that they sound &quot;pure magic.&quot; Meanwhile, other commenters shared how in awe they were of the pop-up event, saying that it looked like &quot;the most intimate concert ever.&quot;𝐛𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 @bobby001_ethLINK@PopCrave That’s a combo you didn’t know you needed, Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran sharing a stage sounds like pure magic. Pop-up shows always hit different.Bodog Casino @BodogCasino_LINK@PopCrave This looks like the most intimate concert ever 😮TrollKaTaj | Memes • Polls • IPL @trollkatajLINK@PopCrave Megan and Ed on one stage = pure magicMore fans on social were happy for Megan Moroney, with one X user admiring her for leveling up and calling her recent performance with Ed Sheeran a &quot;HUGE&quot; thing. Meanwhile, another commenter admired her for her &quot;really nice husky voice.&quot;Sports Analyst @SportsAnalyst43LINK@PopCrave Megan keeps leveling up! Performing with Ed Sheeran is HUGE 🔥Bardi 🌙 @CardiB2BLINK@PopCrave She actually has a really nice husky voiceWhat's new for Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran?Ed Sheeran at Audacy's 12th Annual We Can Survive (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)Besides delighting fans with surprise performances during their pop-up show in Brooklyn, both Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran have more news for their fans. After her release of A I Okay? last year, Moroney updated her fans and followers about her upcoming third studio album.In a recent interview with CMT, per Newsbreak on October 6, she said that the upcoming album is 93% done. She alluded that she has finished recording the album, but they are still in the process of polishing it and other technical details. She said:&quot;On my end, it's done. But then it takes a lot. It's gotta get mixed, it's gotta get mastered, it takes a whole thing. But I am happy that on my part, it's 100% done. On everyone else's part, if it was 80% done before, maybe it's 93% [now]. That feels right.&quot;Ahead of the album, Megan Moroney released the post-breakup anthem, 6 Months Later, in June 2025. It debuted at #5 on the US Spotify chart with over 983,000 streams, making it the biggest US Spotify debut on June 20.Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently concluded his Mathematics world tour, which started back in 2022 and ended in Germany on September 7, 2025. Shortly after, on September 12, he released his new album, Play, with tracks like Camera, Old Phone, In Other Words, and The Vow. It debuted at No.1, his ninth, on the UK's Official Albums Chart.He's also returning on the road for his LOOP Tour, visiting Europe, New Zealand, and Australia from December 2025 to February 2026 before touring the US starting in June 2026.Stay tuned for meow news and updates on your favorite musical artists as the year progresses.