"This is not a collab I had on my 2025 bingo card" - Internet reacts as Drake shares Instagram Story listening to a Gracie Abrams song

Drake recently featured the song I Knew It, I Know You by singer Gracie Abrams on his Instagram story on March 11, and wrote the caption:

"[Goat emoji]'d beat switch on this second half is [pleading face emoji][mind blown emoji][light blue heart emoji]."

Alongside the caption, he also shared a screenshot of the song's lyrics, which read:

"You had the wrong idea bout me/ And all I ever did was consider you/ Until all I could do was consider me/ I was your entertainment from a dark place/ You don't know how to step outside yourself."

The story went viral as netizens left their remarks in the comment section of Pop Base’s X post, which covered it. This thrilled Drake fans as one said that the collab was not on their bingo card of this year.

“This is not a collab I had on my 2025 bingo card, nice,” wrote one X user.

Others also echoed the same sentiment.

“Love them both,” said another user.

“The use of emojis and the mention of a ‘beat switch’ offer an intimate insight into how Drake consumes and appreciates music, something he rarely shares so openly,” wrote another X user.

"Drake knows ball gracie is amazing," said one fan.

However, not everyone was thrilled. Some netizens criticized the move and tagged it as “bs”, while another X user asked the God’s Plan singer to stay away from Abrams.

“Remember he tried to get Taylor's attention & she paid him dust bunnies do not fall for his bs,” said one user.

“Whats up with him and the pop girl shoutouts these days omg,” asked one.

"Love that for him, taste, but stay away from her…," said one.

Drake recently shared a cryptic post about his 'Next Chapter' of life

The Instagram post came one day after the One Dance rapper hinted at his 'Next Chapter' in a cryptic post.

On Monday, March 10, the rapper, 38, stated in the mysterious message that it might make fans "feel uneasy." He wrote:

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore.”

The post on his Instagram account included the rapper in a restaurant, along with some selfies, a screenshot of Daniel Day-Lewis from the film The Phantom Thread, and a photo of a room illuminated by blue lights.

It also included an image of a sweatshirt with the words "Free the Man Dem," and the OVO Sound owl emblem from his label.

Besides, Drake's post also featured a picture of two Zofran pills. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is a medication that stops nausea and vomiting brought on by radiation, chemotherapy, or surgery. Furthermore, it also contained a video of him donning a white fur coat and swatting away falling confetti.

Drake further continued in the caption:

“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

As per EnidLIVE!'s March 11 report, some fans believe that Drake is referring to his ongoing spat with Kendrick Lamar in his message, while others believe that he is refocusing on projects that are grounded in truth.

The post came within a month of Kendrick Lamar performing his Grammy-winning diss song, Not Like Us, during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

On the other hand, the rapper has not said anyting about the Instagram post as of yet.

